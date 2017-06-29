Six thirst-crushing summer beers to sip on Canada Day weekend
Track down as many of these IPAs, radlers and saisons as you can
Instigator IPA
Indie Ale House | 6.5 per cent ABV
More Canada Day booze
The Junction brewery’s American-style India Pale Ale is bursting with a bouquet of grapefruit and pineapple, with an in-your-face bitterness that’s signature of the style.
Available at: Indie Ale House, 2876 Dundas St. W., 416-760-9691, indiealehouse.com
Jelly King
Bellwoods Brewery | 5.6 per cent ABV
Citra hops and a hit of lactobacillus bacteria give this juicy Bellwoods sour a clean, fruity taste–passion fruit, grapefruit, peach–that’s perfect for hot-weather sipping.
Available at: Bellwoods Brewery, 20 Hafis Rd., 416-535-4586; Bellwoods Brewpub, 124 Ossington Ave., 416-535-4586, bellwoodsbrewery.com
Sweet Pete’s Ride on Radler
Henderson Brewing | 3.8 per cent ABV
This low-alcohol hybrid—a collaboration between the Junction Triangle’s Henderson Brewing and nearby Sweet Pete’s bike shop (radler, of course, means “cyclist” in German)—combines blonde ale with passion fruit and orange juices.
Available at: Henderson Brewing, 128A Sterling Rd., 416-863-8822, hendersonbrewing.com
There is an art to our Mountain Lager. It's golden in colour, has an authentic European grainy character, and a light flavour with a crisp noble hop finish. It's also now available in 355ml cans at the #BeerStore and in our retail store. . . . . #ontariocraft #craftbeer #drinkcraft #drinklocal #beerstagram #beerme #beetcans #graffiti #art #lager #🍺 #🎨 #Monday #mondaymotivation #drinkbeer #mountain #mountainmini #streetart
Mountain Lager
Side Launch Brewing Co. | 4.7 per cent ABV
This sessionable thirst-quencher is great to stock up on for extended backyard barbecues and dockside gatherings. And it comes in the trendiest packaging of the moment: six-packs of 355mL cans.
Available at: Loblaws and Beer Store locations in the GTA.
Golden Beach Pale Ale
Sawdust City Brewing Co. | 4.5 per cent ABV
The Gravenhurst brewery is ideally located en route to Muskoka cottage getaways, and this pale ale is perfect for such occasions. Bursting with aromas of mango, lemon and grassy hops, it brings on the juicy IPA flavours without the soaring ABVs.
Available at: LCBO, Beer Store and grocery locations in the GTA.
Drop by #TheExb today and treat yourself with a bottle of our exquisite * Session Saison. The Exchange * Session Saison is a low alcohol saison that is the perfect introduction to Belgian-style beers. Delicately hopped with Crystal and Vanguard hops this beer lets the pepper and clove flavours of our house Belgian ale yeast shine. Aged in Hungarian oak foeders for 3 weeks and dry hopped with Ontario hop producer Clear Valley Hops’ Crystal hops this brew has subtle oak flavours and is refreshingly dry. Despite layers of flavour, this beer is easy drinking and a great accompaniment to most meals. Pairs elegantly with smoked meats and soft cheeses. #notl #craftbeer #niagaraonthelake #brewery
Session Saison
Exchange Brewery | 5 per cent ABV
Food pairing–friendly and bottled in a classy sparkling wine bottle, this dry, peppery Belgian-style saison from the Niagara-on-the-Lake brewery is a no-brainer for dinner parties.
Available at: Loblaws-owned grocery stores in the GTA.