Six thirst-crushing summer beers to sip on Canada Day weekend

Six thirst-crushing summer beers to sip on Canada Day weekend

Track down as many of these IPAs, radlers and saisons as you can

The instigator has strong opinions about where you plant the basil. One of the best beers to help you get your hands dirty. . . . . #indiealehouse #instigatoripa #ontariocraftbeer #craftbeer A post shared by The Indie Alehouse (@indiealehouse) on May 24, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

Instigator IPA

Indie Ale House | 6.5 per cent ABV

More Canada Day booze

The Junction brewery’s American-style India Pale Ale is bursting with a bouquet of grapefruit and pineapple, with an in-your-face bitterness that’s signature of the style.

Available at: Indie Ale House, 2876 Dundas St. W., 416-760-9691, indiealehouse.com

Historically this beer hasn't lasted long in the retail store, so consider yourself warned! Jelly King is in stock now, while supplies last. #bellwoodsbeer A post shared by Bellwoods Brewery (@bellwoodsbeer) on Jun 13, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

Jelly King

Bellwoods Brewery | 5.6 per cent ABV

Citra hops and a hit of lactobacillus bacteria give this juicy Bellwoods sour a clean, fruity taste–passion fruit, grapefruit, peach–that’s perfect for hot-weather sipping.

Available at: Bellwoods Brewery, 20 Hafis Rd., 416-535-4586; Bellwoods Brewpub, 124 Ossington Ave., 416-535-4586, bellwoodsbrewery.com

Matty & co have got your beer needs covered, on tap or in our fridge. Enjoy some of our Ides of June: Sweet Pete's Passionfruit Radler (OMG, so perfect for this weather!), you will not regret it. A post shared by Henderson Brewing Company (@hendersonbrewing) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Sweet Pete’s Ride on Radler

Henderson Brewing | 3.8 per cent ABV

This low-alcohol hybrid—a collaboration between the Junction Triangle’s Henderson Brewing and nearby Sweet Pete’s bike shop (radler, of course, means “cyclist” in German)—combines blonde ale with passion fruit and orange juices.

Available at: Henderson Brewing, 128A Sterling Rd., 416-863-8822, hendersonbrewing.com

Mountain Lager

Side Launch Brewing Co. | 4.7 per cent ABV

This sessionable thirst-quencher is great to stock up on for extended backyard barbecues and dockside gatherings. And it comes in the trendiest packaging of the moment: six-packs of 355mL cans.

Available at: Loblaws and Beer Store locations in the GTA.

Golden Beach Pale Ale

Sawdust City Brewing Co. | 4.5 per cent ABV

The Gravenhurst brewery is ideally located en route to Muskoka cottage getaways, and this pale ale is perfect for such occasions. Bursting with aromas of mango, lemon and grassy hops, it brings on the juicy IPA flavours without the soaring ABVs.

Available at: LCBO, Beer Store and grocery locations in the GTA.

Session Saison

Exchange Brewery | 5 per cent ABV

Food pairing–friendly and bottled in a classy sparkling wine bottle, this dry, peppery Belgian-style saison from the Niagara-on-the-Lake brewery is a no-brainer for dinner parties.

Available at: Loblaws-owned grocery stores in the GTA.