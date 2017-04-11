A scowling Donald Trump is the look we’re going to use for our debut beer, a Toronto brewery decides

A scowling Donald Trump is the look we’re going to use for our debut beer, a Toronto brewery decides

It's called Fake News Ale, because the world needs even more reminders of the 2016 U.S. presidential election

A beer label needs to be eye-catching and appealing in order to stand out among the dozens of options on store shelves. And there’s plenty to be said for a label that is simple and tasteful. And then there’s the idea of putting a life-like caricature of U.S. President Donald Trump on the can—in a squinty-eyed state of full-on “We’re going to build the wall and Mexico’s going to pay for it” fervour—and expecting customers to say, “Yes, that’s what I want to drink.”

Sure, Trump’s election has driven people on both sides of the border to seek out some extra tall cans. But this approach by the yet-to-open Northern Maverick Brewing Co. combines the foul odour of the Trump era with a medium that’s meant to be, among other things, refreshing, merriment-inducing and at least a little cheerful. (Just ask Pepsi for tips on combining highly charged current events with beverage marketing campaigns.) The so-called Fake News Ale, a press release says while totally ignoring the can design, “was developed to offer a respite from the bleak political developments of late.” The five per cent ale, which will be available this summer at the Bathurst brewery’s beer shop, “lends itself to long discussions over world events with friends.” I don’t know about you, but I enjoy drinking beer to temporarily put aside the perilous state of the world, not be reminded of it’s spray-tanned embodiment with every sip.

All of this appears to be completely sincere. If this exercise has one potential redeeming quality, it’s the brewery’s pledge that five per cent of every can sold will be donated to charity to “help reverse a questionable policy,” presumably one being pushed for by the U.S. president. The exact cause will be decided by votes on the brewery’s website. But when the guy on the can is himself notorious for overstating his own charitable prowess, more specificity—might make this whole exercise/publicity stunt seem a lot less, as Trump himself might say, Sad!

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter:

@beermostly @NorthernMavBeer Why not name a specific charity? I don't donate to vague things. And I'm not drinking anything with 45's mug on it. — Ren Navarro (@35mmMonkey) April 11, 2017