The LCBO’s best bottles of champagne and sparkling wine to ring in the New Year

These bubblies will fizz up your festivities

Roederer Brut Premier

$71.95 | Champagne, France | 92 Points

This is pricy for a non-vintage brut, but excellent quality. It has a subtle, mature nose of brioche, honey and vaguely nutty notes—with a touch of grilled, dried onion. It’s mid-weight, firm, dry and tart-edged with creamy mousse. Great intensity and excellent length. LCBO 268771









Piper-Heidsieck Brut

$59.95 | Champagne, France | 91 Points

Among the lightest and raciest Champagnes on the shelf, this has a lifted, intense flinty minerality on the nose, with complex notes of lemon loaf, baked bread and smokiness. Great for entertaining, the wine is both light bodied and vivacious. LCBO 462432









Taittinger Brut Réserve Non-Vintage

$60.65 | Champagne, France | 90 Points

Taittinger offers a flavourful and taut Champagne. Expect generous, maturing and slightly nutty notes, including dried apple fruit and garlicky, earthy aromas. It’s medium weight with impressive, precise acidity amid a slightly creamy texture. The length is excellent. LCBO 365312









Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut

$69.95 | Champagne, France | 91 Points

This presents a lovely soft nose of pear custard, shortbread, hazelnut and vague lemon meringue. It’s mid-weight, fairly creamy and rich but underpinned by fine acidity. Nicely dry, with a nutty finish. Generous, rich aromatics. LCBO 155341









Lanson Black Label Brut

$56.95 | Champagne, France | 91 Points

The Lanson Black Label shows an impressive amount of intensity and complexity with lifted aromas of almond, straw, grilled onions, lemon and dried fruit. It’s quite racy, firm and lemony, with a dusty and dry finish. The length is excellent. LCBO 215962









Henry of Pelham Cuvée Catharine Brut

$29.95 | Niagara Peninsula | 90 Points

Niagara’s go-to, traditional-method sparkler is a classic blend of pinot and chardonnay varietals, aged on the lees in the bottle for 30 months. It shows ripe pear, spice and pastry/brioche. It’s medium weight, fleshy and engaging with the barest hint of sweetness. LCBO 217521









Cave Springs Blanc de Blancs Brut

$29.95 | Niagara Escarpment | 89 Points

Aged three years in bottle, this 100% chardonnay bubbly builds subtle almond complexity into the prominent apple, lemon and vague shortbread aromas. It’s light-bodied, lively, gentle and delicate with a fine beam of mineral acidity. LCBO 213983









Casa Dea 2015 Dea’s Cuvée

$18.95| Prince Edward County | 89 Points

The “County” is emerging as a sparkling wine haven. Made from estate-grown pinot noir and chardonnay, this well-priced tank-fermented edition shows vague dried apple, dried flowers and honeyed fruit on the finish. LCBO 261263









Cavas Hill 1887 Brut

$13.90 | Penedes, Spain | 88 Points

This Spanish brut is a veritable bargain for the quality. You can expect a very flavourful sparkler for the low price, containing aromas of quince and pear, green olive and almond. Some subtle breadiness as well. It’s light-weight, firm, dry and has a slightly dusty finish. LCBO 370866









Segura Viudas Brut Reserve

$14.95| Penédes, Spain | 88 Points

This classic Spanish cava displays olive, almond, green pear, light toast and lime aromas. It’s light- to mid-weight, brisk, lively, with a slightly foamy mousse and a nervy centre, a touch of softness and stony minerality. LCBO 216960









Val D’Oca Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut

$17.25| Veneto, Italy | 88 Points

This silver-green prosecco shows clean, green apple and honeydew melon with a squirt of lemon. It’s light-bodied, dry and crisp with energetic fizz. The finish echoes wet-stone earthiness, but tart acidity keeps it balanced. LCBO 340570









Jackson-Triggs 2015 Méthode Cuve Close

$14.95| Niagara Peninsula | 87 Points

This is a brisk, balanced, affordable tank-fermented sparkler for everyday celebration. The toasty brioche complexity complements the pleasant, soft apple and mineral notes. It’s a lively, crisp and affordable aperitif sparkler to serve with canapés. LCBO 217679









Mionetto Il Prosecco

$13.95| Veneto, Italy | 87 Points

Mionetto’s prosecco has clean, fresh and simple aromas of candied pears and icing sugar. The wine is light- to medium-bodied, fairly soft, with a touch of sweetness and light effervescence. LCBO 588053