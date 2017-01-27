This is probably the coolest dinner party ever. Wanna come?

Thirteen amazing courses from Alo’s Patrick Kriss and The Cheese Boutique’s Afrim Pristine

On February 6th, Toronto Life is hosting an epic dinner party at a secret location in collaboration with the home sound system company Sonos. The meal is being put together by a trio of some of the biggest names in the Toronto culinary world: Patrick Kriss (Alo), Afrim Pristine (The Cheese Boutique) and Franco Stalteri (Charlie’s Burgers/CB Wine Program). The music will be provided by the guests, who will set the tone for the evening with songs from their favourite Toronto artists. The playlist will be available on Spotify, but the meal is a once-in-a-lifetime event for the lucky guests. If you want to be one of them, read on.

Patrick Kriss

If the concept sounds familiar, it’s because Sonos did a similar dinner with Matty Matheson just a few weeks ago. For this dinner, we wanted to attempt to outdo even the un-outdo-able Matty Matheson, so Toronto Life enlisted Franco Stalteri, the founder of the secret supper club Charlie’s Burgers to help put it all together. Stalteri is a proven expert on pulling off unique high-end dining experiences, whether it’s a lakeside lobster fest or a formal tasting menu. The Charlie’s Burgers supper club was recognized as one of the best culinary events in the world by Food & Wine magazine. He is also co-host of the Vice show Pathways and Palates, a production in which Stalteri and writer Adam Gollner explore the lesser-known food scenes in quiet Canadian towns like Newfoundland, Prince Edward County and Tofino.

Franco Stalteri

Franco turned to friends Patrick Kriss and Afrim Pristine to put together a meal for the ages. Kriss is the co-owner and head chef at fine dining destination Alo (he’s also worked at Auberge du Pommier, Splendido and Daniel Boulud’s Michelin-starred NYC restaurant Daniel). His semi-hidden, second-floor Queen and Spadina spot was number one on Toronto Life’s list of the best new restaurants in the city last year (and received four-and-a-half stars from Toronto Life’s critic). Pristine is the owner of the Cheese Boutique and famous for being the youngest Maître Fromager (Cheese Master) in the world. His renowned, 46-year-old family-run shop carries an amazing selection of high-end groceries and a truly crazy selection of cheeses (a vault in the basement holds $1 million worth of cheese at any given moment). He’s also created cheese cakes (literal cakes made of layers of different kinds of cheeses) for special events like chef Rob Gentile’s wedding.

Afrim Pristine

Though the final details are still coming together, we know that the two of them are planning thirteen (yes, thirteen!) courses to be served by the incredible CB Service Team. Stalteri is handling wine pairings to match the dishes and there will be no shortage of CB Champagne flowing throughout the evening.

So, how do you (and a guest) get to attend this night of gourmet gluttony? Simply send us an email at sonosdinner@torontolife.com telling us what songs by Toronto artists you would include in the soundtrack for the best meal of your life. You should also be able to demonstrate a true love of Toronto food and culture. Send us links to your instagram photos and anything else that tells us that if the world’s coolest dinner party is happening, it shouldn’t be happening without you! The winning submissions will be selected on February 1st, so get writing.