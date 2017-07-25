What’s on the menu for Toronto’s third-annual citywide tapas fest

What’s on the menu for Toronto’s third-annual citywide tapas fest

The third annual Estrella Damm Tapas Journey starts August 11, with 36 Toronto restaurants taking part. For 10 days, tapas lovers can restaurant-hop across the city, snacking on things like Mongolian lamb hoagies (Jackpot Chicken Rice), grilled lamb kebabs (Copetín) and crispy baby sardines with spicy habanero mayo (Leña). Each stop will offer three small plates and an Estrella Damm lager for $20. We checked out what 10 of the participating spots will be serving.

Baro

485 King St. W., 416-363-8388, barotoronto.com

Nuevo Latino street snacks







Bosk

188 University Ave. E., 647-788-8294, shangri-la.com

Modern Continental







Carmen

922 Queen St. W., 416-535-0404, carmensayz.com

Spanish







Copetín

107 King St. E., 416-603-8009, copetin.ca

Modern Continental







DaiLo

503 College St., 647-341-8882, dailoto.com

Chinese-French







La Palma

849 Dundas St. W., 416-368-4567, lapalma.ca

Italian







Leña

176 Yonge St., 416-507-3378, lenarestaurante.com

South American







Los Colibris

220 King St. W., 416-979-7717, loscolibris.ca

Mexican







Patria

478 King St. W., 647-694-2518, patriatoronto.com

Spanish







Scaramouche Pasta Bar and Grill

1 Benvenuto Pl., 416-961-8011, scaramoucherestaurant.com

Bistro-style