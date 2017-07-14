Toronto Life wants to take you on a west-end wine tour

Toronto’s wine scene is peaking right now, and the city’s wine bars are where it’s all happening. Grab a taste of the action with Toronto Life and Drink Toronto, on a six-stop tour of the west end’s best wine bars and restaurants.

The first tour starts Tuesday, July 18 at 5 p.m. and will make stops at Archive Wine Bar, Noce/Octopus Lounge, Oyster Boy, Carmen, The Good Son and The Drake Hotel, plus a stop at drinkware mecca BYOB.

Tours are limited to 10 people, so book your spot fast.