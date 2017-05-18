Say cheese: Toronto heavyweights Afrim Pristine and Mark McEwan are teaming up

The Cheese Boutique’s delicious dairy wares are now available in not one, but three stores. That’s because Afrim Pristine—Toronto’s authority on all things cheesy—has teamed up with chef Mark McEwan. Pristine is now curating the cheese and deli selections at both the Don Mills and TD Centre locations of the McEwan food halls. That means uptown dwellers and PATH workers can stock up on Cheese Boutique’s creamy, smoky and stinky-in-the-best-possible-way goods, without trekking to the flagship location in the city’s west end.

The two will also be working together to create recipes, like the brand-new “Marky Mark,” a gin-tonic-and-lime goat cheese inspired by One Restaurant’s cocktail of the same name. (Though wouldn’t it be a bit more appropriate if a cheese named Marky Mark was… funky?)