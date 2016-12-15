Classic Lindt Shortbread with Sea Salt

Add a twist to the classic shortbread cookie with Lindt Excellence chocolate and a touch of sea salt

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with classic shortbread—nothing at all. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. The next time you bake up a batch of these buttery cookies, try topping each with one square of Lindt chocolate and a sprinkling of salt for a sweet update on the holiday classic.

Ingredients

1 cup (250 mL) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup (125 mL) packed brown sugar

1/2 tsp (2 mL) vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups (625 mL) all-purpose flour

3 bars (100 g each) Lindt Excellence 70% Dark Chocolate, broken into squares

Maldon sea salt

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 325°F (160°C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. Using electric mixer, cream together butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Stir in flour, 1/2 cup (125 mL) at a time; mix until all flour is incorporated and dough forms ball. Cover and refrigerate for 10 minutes.

3. Working on lightly floured surface, roll dough out until approximately 1/2 inch (1 cm) thick; cut into 24 rectangles. Using a spatula, transfer cookies to prepared baking sheets, placing 1 inch (2.5 cm) apart. Top each cookie with 1 square of chocolate.

4. Bake, in batches, for 12 to 15 minutes or just until cookies begin to brown. Cool for 2 minutes; sprinkle lightly with sea salt. Cool completely on baking sheets before transferring to storage containers.

Note: You can melt down your favourite chocolate and drizzle the tops of the cookies for that extra chocolatey flavour.

