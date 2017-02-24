Fourteen of Toronto’s wackiest flapjack stacks just in time for Pancake Tuesday

The pancake—practically tasteless in its plainest form—is the perfect blank canvas for a plethora of sweet and savoury toppings. And while there’s nothing wrong with the classic butter-and-syrup combo, there are plenty of other ways to get creative with hotcakes. Here, 14 stacks of wacky flapjacks to flip over.

Mildred’s Temple Kitchen’s Mrs. Biederhof’s pancakes

14 Liberty Village’s longtime brunch favourite dresses fluffy buttermilk pancakes with Lanark County maple syrup and whipped cream, then buries them in blueberries. $16. 85 Hanna Ave., 416-588-5695, templekitchen.com





Hungry Amoo’s banana pancakes

13 At this Ossington snack bar, a tower of thicker-than-usual pancakes comes topped with a ring of glazed banana slices. Served with banana whipped cream and maple syrup. $10. 74 Ossington Ave., 647-352-7474, hungryamoo.com





Old School’s Blueberry Hill

12 Old School’s blueberry pancakes comes to the table in a still-hot cast-iron pan, loaded with (more) blueberries, “butcher’s crack” (sugar-cured bacon) and a scoop of brown-sugar butter the size of a ping pong ball. $13. 800 Dundas St. W., 416-815-8790, oldschoolyyz.com





White Lily Diner’s griddle cakes

11 Riverside’s newest diner serves up a stack of buttermilk griddle cakes ($9) that you can customize with strips of bacon ($3.50), thick-cut bacon ($4.50), cottage cheese and sour cherries ($2.50, pictured above), or a couple of eggs ($3.50). 678 Queen St. E., 416-901-7800, whitelilydiner.ca





Saturday Dinette’s fried chicken flapjacks

10 Why should waffles have all the fried chicken fun? At this Riverdale restaurant, a pair of buckwheat flapjacks come smothered in maple butter and crowned with boneless fried chicken thighs. $17. 807 Gerrard St. E., 416-465-5959, saturdaydinette.com





The Commodore’s tiramisu pancakes

9 In Parkdale, it’s possible to eat your morning coffee—the Commodore’s pancakes are covered in both espresso syrup and creamy tiramisu mousse. Now that’s some tasty multitasking. $15. 1265 Queen St. W., 416-537-1265, commodorebar.ca





School’s pecan-and-mascarpone pancakes

8 At School, brunch is in session seven days a week. Their pecan-and-basil pancakes come topped with a big dollop of cinnamony mascarpone, sided with a wee beaker of maple syrup and a scoop of brown-sugar butter. $16.50. 70 Fraser Ave., 416-588-0005, schooltoronto.com





Buca Yorkville’s crespelle

7 These crispy semolina pancakes, pan-fried in olive oil and topped with maple grappa, are pretty much the closest you’ll get to having cannoli for breakfast. $16. 53 Scollard St., 416-962-2822, buca.ca/yorkville





Baddie’s hotcake

6 This vanilla-bean pancake was made for Instagram, topped with London Fog leche, chocolatey Milo butter and a bunch of fruity, leafy and seedy garnishes “to make sure you take a picture” (according to the Baddie’s website). $10. 679 Lansdowne Ave., no phone, baddiestoronto.com





Cocoalatte’s cheesy pancakes

5 This St. Clair West café tries to prove everything’s better with cheddar by melting a layer of it over each pancake in a stack of five, then topping it all with crispy strips of bacon and a bucket of maple syrup. $12. 671 St. Clair Ave. W., 416-792-8696, cocoalatte.ca





The Good Fork’s red velvet flapjacks

4 These red velvet rounds—complete with vanilla cream-cheese frosting—cross the line from “pancakes” to just straight-up “cake”. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that.) $14. 2432 Bloor St. W., 647-352-5955, goodfork.ca





Barque’s smoked duck pancakes

3 Anyone can do bacon-topped pancakes, but only this Roncesvalles smokehouse does duck. A stack of flapjacks here comes loaded with smoked duck, blueberry compote, maple syrup and whipped chèvre. $16. 299 Roncesvalles Ave., 416-532-7700, barque.ca





Farmhouse Tavern’s foie gras flapjacks

2 And leave it to Farmhouse Tavern to take it one step further. For an extra-fancy protein addition, you can upgrade a classic fruit-adorned stack to include a lobe of foie gras. $22. 1627 Dupont St., farmhousehospitality.tumblr.com





Lisa Marie’s s’mores stack

1 Coming in at number one—unsurprisingly—are the same folks that brought Toronto the Double Pancake Pork Burger. This brunch creation/abomination involves Nutella-smeared chocolate-chip pancakes wearing a bunch of toasted marshmallows as a hat. $15. 638 Queen St. W., 647-748-6822, fidelgastros.com