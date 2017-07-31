What’s on the menu at Tabriz, the downtown core’s new Persian restaurant
Name: Tabriz Persian Cookhouse
Contact: 995 Bay St., 416-922-2017, tabriz.ca, @tabrizatbay
Neighbourhood: University
Owner: Pegah Ziaei
The food
Traditional Persian offerings (saffron chicken, braised lamb shank) and dishes unique to the Iranian city of Tabriz (herbed meatballs, walnut stew and koofteh tabrizi, a meatloaf infused with verjuice, and sprinkled with plumbs and barberries). Ziaei will soon be traveling to Tabriz along with her father to source ingredients, with the intention of offering more vegetarian options in the fall.
The drinks
Wine (house red, house white), beer (Steam Whistle, Heineken) and a signature cocktail that combines vodka, pomegranate juice and rose water. There’s also traditional Persian cardamom tea sweetened with cinnamon and crystallized sugar.
The space
Ziaei’s father is responsible for the stonework in the 48-seat space. He also planted the lemon tree and herbs that decorate the restaurant’s street-side patio.