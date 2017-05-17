Restaurants

What’s on the menu at NishDish, Toronto’s new Anishinabe café

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Chef Johl Whiteduck Ringuette’s Anishinabe catering company, NishDish, moved into the old Tacos El Asador space earlier this month. Since then, the all-day weekend brunch menu has had people lining up along Bloor West, waiting patiently for braised bison short ribs with eggs and cedar tea. During the week, there’s no à la carte menu. Instead, Whiteduck Ringuette serves a rotating selection of dishes informed by his catering gigs: dandelion-cranberry salad, elk with cranberries, roasted buffalo, thyme- and sage-spiced pheasant and a variety of stews. “My father was a hunter, fisher and trapper, and he taught us how to snare and clean rabbits at a young age, but I never learned about indigenous cooking,” says Whiteduck Ringuette. “I talked to all the kokums [grandmothers] to find out what traditional food is.” Using this knowledge, he closes the store every Monday to teach a culinary class to a group of indigenous youth.

A bowl of Three Sisters Stew (green beans, butternut squash and corn). $6.

 
Carrot, sweet potato and ginger soup with a hit of maple vinaigrette. $6.

 
Roast venison and a fig balsamic reduction served with maple flake-topped butternut squash and shimeji mushrooms. $16.

 
Chef Johl Whiteduck Ringuette.

 
Many of the products on the menu are sourced from First Peoples producers. The Moccasin-Jo coffee beans, for example, are roasted in Kanehsatake, Quebec. They’re available for sale by the pound, along with maple syrup and some non-edible items like moccasins and earrings.

 
Ren Loanchild painted the front of the building and this 13 moon calendar.

 

690 Bloor St. W., 416-855-4085, nishdish.com, @nishdishmarketeria

Topics: Anishinabe Christie Pits Johl Whiteduck Ringuette Koreatown NishDish Openings

 

