Restaurants

What's on the menu at Southern Accent, the relocated Mirvish Village Cajun favourite

What’s on the menu at Southern Accent, the relocated Mirvish Village Cajun favourite

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: Southern Accent
Contact: 839 College St., no phone, southernaccent.com
Neighbourhood: Dufferin Grove
Owner: Frances Wood and Thessavan Maniceavasakan
Chefs: Thessavan Maniceavasakan

The food

Fans of this former Mirvish Village stalwart can still get find their N’awlins favourites, like gumbo and blackened chicken, at this reincarnation of Southern Accent. The restaurant’s dinner menu of Cajun staples has been left untouched, but now there’s also a lunch menu that includes po’ boys and muffulettas. Weekend brunch brings creative mash-ups like a jambalaya-stuffed omelette, and blackened steak and eggs served on cornbread.

For lunch, there’s a muffuletta stacked with provolone, mozzarella, mortadella, genoa salami, ham and olive salad ($12). It’s pictured here with a side of tomato Pernod soup with feta ($6).

 
Also on the lunch menu: this saltine cracker–crusted catfish po’boy with a spicy ginger mayo. $12.

 
This French Quarter blackened lamb chop with a ginger-apricot glaze and garlic mashed potatoes is on the snack menu. $8.

 
The Canal Street Creole Jambalaya is full of plump andouille sausage, blackened chicken, smoked ham and collard greens ($12). The dinner version of this dish comes topped with shrimp ($19).

 
Desserts include pecan pie, praline brownies and bread pudding.

 
Also on the brunch menu: a jambalaya-stuffed omelette filled with blackened chicken, smoked ham and andouille sausage. $10.

 
For brunch, crab cakes are topped with poached eggs, hollandaise and served with sautéed collards and Brabant potatoes. $14.

 
Wood (left) and Maniceavasakan.

The drinks

Bourbon everything. Here, the brown southern hooch is added to juleps, sours and boozy teas.

The space

After more than three decades, Southern Accent was forced to close to make way for condos. They left the multi-room Victorian behind, but all the Mardi Gras paraphernalia has come south to College. On top of the beads and tinsel, some of the original building was salvaged, including some stained glass and a 100-year-old fireplace grate.

Tucked in the back are three snugs, two-seaters tucked under purple tents (which can be closed off for ultimate privacy).

 
The kitchen is partially enclosed with a wall built out of some stained glass rescued from the original Mirvish Village location.

Topics: cajun creole Dufferin Grove frances wood Mirvish Village Openings Southern Accent

