What’s on the menu at Southern Accent, the relocated Mirvish Village Cajun favourite

Name: Southern Accent

Contact: 839 College St., no phone, southernaccent.com

Neighbourhood: Dufferin Grove

Owner: Frances Wood and Thessavan Maniceavasakan

Chefs: Thessavan Maniceavasakan

The food

Fans of this former Mirvish Village stalwart can still get find their N’awlins favourites, like gumbo and blackened chicken, at this reincarnation of Southern Accent. The restaurant’s dinner menu of Cajun staples has been left untouched, but now there’s also a lunch menu that includes po’ boys and muffulettas. Weekend brunch brings creative mash-ups like a jambalaya-stuffed omelette, and blackened steak and eggs served on cornbread.































The drinks

Bourbon everything. Here, the brown southern hooch is added to juleps, sours and boozy teas.

The space

After more than three decades, Southern Accent was forced to close to make way for condos. They left the multi-room Victorian behind, but all the Mardi Gras paraphernalia has come south to College. On top of the beads and tinsel, some of the original building was salvaged, including some stained glass and a 100-year-old fireplace grate.





