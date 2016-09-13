Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Pray Tell, a new cocktail and snack bar with an ex-Patois chef

What’s on the menu at Pray Tell, a new cocktail and snack bar with an ex-Patois chef

What’s on the menu at Pray Tell, a new cocktail and snack bar with an ex-Patois chef

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: Pray Tell
Neighbourhood: Little Italy
Contact: 838 College St., no phone, praytellbar.com, @praytellbar
Owners: Nickie Minshall (Track and Field Bar) and Dustin Keating (Track and Field Bar, Montauk)
Chef/co-owner: Sonia Mondino (Home of the Brave, Patois)

The food

A one-page menu, divided into four sections: little snacks, bigger snacks, shareables and desserts. Some of the dishes are classics with twists: The steak tartare, for instance, gets a kick from wasabi oil, subs out gherkins for pickled daikon and carrots, and is served with togarashi crostini. Mondino’s Italian heritage manifests itself on the menu in the form of a few straight-up Italian dishes, like the pocket pizzas. According to Keating, Mondino is a “70-year-old Italian grandmother in disguise.”

From the "shareables" section of the menu, the California cold roll is stuffed with grilled shrimp, pickled daikon and carrot, nori, sesame and cilantro. $8. From the “shareables” section of the menu, the California cold roll is stuffed with grilled shrimp, pickled daikon and carrot, nori, sesame and cilantro. $8.
 

 
The supreme pocket pizza is stuffed with bolognese and mozzarella, and served in a pool of lemon-herb oil. $8. The supreme pocket pizza is stuffed with bolognese and mozzarella, and served in a pool of lemon-herb oil. $8.
 

 
This beef short rib (from the "bigger snacks" section of the menu) is rubbed in five-spice before being braised for three hours. It’s topped with grilled green onions and pickled ginger. $12. This beef short rib (from the “bigger snacks” section of the menu) is rubbed in five-spice before being braised for three hours. It’s topped with grilled green onions and pickled ginger. $12.
 

The drinks

Signature concoctions rounded out with a handful of classics, like a super-boozy zombie. There are no draft taps, but beer drinkers have a short list of Ontario cans and bottles to choose from, including Brimstone Brewing’s Sinister Minister. Everything on the international wine list is priced at $11 a glass or $55 a bottle.

The B-Side: this tequila-based strawberry number’s a spicy one, thanks to a charred jalapeño-pineapple shrub. $12. The B-Side: this tequila-based strawberry number’s a spicy one, thanks to a charred jalapeño-pineapple shrub. $12.
 

 
The Make Nice is made with pisco, passion fruit purée, Cointreau infused with rose petals, lime and egg white. $12. The Make Nice is made with pisco, passion fruit purée, Cointreau infused with rose petals, lime and egg white. $12.
 

 
Don't Panic! is an autumnal daiquiri. Instead of fruit, the drink gets its warmth from vanilla, hibiscus and orange peel—not to mention a mix of Mezcal, 12-year-old El Dorado rum and Lillet Blanc. $14. Don’t Panic! is an autumnal daiquiri. Instead of fruit, the drink gets its warmth from vanilla, hibiscus and orange peel—not to mention a mix of mescal, 12-year-old El Dorado rum and Lillet Blanc. $14.
 

The space

Steeply angled shelves line the 41-seat room, and the space is decorated with more than 40 plants. (Luckily, one of the new hires has a botany degree.) Keating designed and built everything himself, including the shelves, wood ceiling, marble tables and copper light fixtures.

toronto-restaurants-bars-praytell-cocktails-snacks-little-italy-the-room-2

toronto-restaurants-bars-praytell-cocktails-snacks-little-italy-the-bar

Topics: Dustin Keating Montauk Nickie Minshall Pray Tell Sonia Mondino Track and Field Bar

More New Restaurants

Restaurants

What's on the menu at Big Tuna Poke Bar, the city's first poke restaurant

Food

What's on the menu at Lasa, a casual Filipino follow-up to Lamesa on St. Clair West

Restaurants

What's on the menu at Ricarda's, a new all-day Mediterranean restaurant

Restaurants

What's on the menu at Guu, a new izakaya (from the original Guu chefs)

Restaurants

What's on the menu at Cherry Street Bar-B-Que, a massive new smokehouse

Restaurants

What's on the menu at Lbs (that's "pounds"), a lobster, burger and salad restaurant