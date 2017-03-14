What’s on the menu at Pinky’s Ca Phe, a Vietnamese-Cambodian snack bar from the Hanmoto team

Name: Pinky’s Ca Phe

Contact: 53 Clinton St., @Pinkys_Caphe

Neighbourhood: Little Italy

Previously: Fuel House

Owner: Leemo Han (OddSeoul, Hanmoto)

Chefs: Executive chef Leemo Han and chef de cuisine Joe Kim (Hanmoto)

Bartender and general manager: Ihn Huh (Hanmoto)

The food

A short menu inspired by flavours Han grew up with in Philly, a city with a large Vietnamese community. There’s Han’s own version of butter beef and a mango-papaya salad topped with grilled squid. Some of the dishes, including crispy chicken legs, are cooked over charcoal on the restaurant’s back patio. And what the Moto Bun is to Hanmoto, the French dip is to Pinky’s: Han marries the classic roast-beef sandwich with a Philly cheesesteak and pho. Coming soon: whole-roasted pigs and a street-side banh mi station.































The drinks

Beer and a selection of light and fruity cocktails, like the bar’s signature Pink Lady made with Dillon’s gin, house raspberry syrup, lemon juice and egg white.







The space

Han, his father and Huh spent the past year renovating the narrow building’s dimly lit space, transforming it into something that’s 1970’s-Vietnamese-diner-meets-speakeasy. In addition to the main dining room decorated with strings of lantern lights, potted plants and vintage photos depicting Vietnamese street scenes, there’s a heated sunroom. Come warmer weather, the bar will grow by two patios.



















