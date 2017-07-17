Restaurants

What’s on the menu at King Taps, the Financial District’s massive new beer bar

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: King Taps
Contact: First Canadian Place, 100 King St. W., 647-361-2025, kingtaps.com, @kingtaps
Neighbourhood: Financial District
Previously: Vertical
Owners: Richard Jaffray (Cactus Club)

The food

This expansive menu covers just about every after-work craving. Pizza? Check. Tacos? You’ve got it. Burgers? But of course. Aged rib-eye steaks? Yep, those too. There are even a few healthy-ish salads and bowls on offer to balance out the Korean fried chicken, tempura-battered shrimp and deep-fried sushi.

Local burrata (it comes from a dairy in Vaughan) tops this heirloom tomato salad, along with micro arugula and basil. It’s drizzled with a sherry-honey vinaigrette. $18.

 

The Saladita Surf Bowl tops tomatillo-braised chicken with heirloom toy box tomatoes, Mexican rice, pickled onions and avocado slices ($16). It’s pictured here with a glass of French blanche brewed for King Taps by Rainhard Brewing ($6.75).

 

The Bang Bang Shrimp is battered with tempura and deep fried before it gets a lashing of soy caramel ($14). Pictured with a draught old fashioned ($12.50).

 

Korean fried chicken. $13.50.

 

For these tacos, chipotle-braised Ontario-raised chicken is topped with with corn salsa and pickled red cabbage ($14). They’re pictured here with an Ontario craft beer flight, which includes beers from brewers Sweetgrass, Collingwood, Nickel Brook and Clifford ($12).

 

The Forager pizza is topped with roasted mushrooms, kale, truffle-ricotta cream and grana padano ($18).

 

The Stinging Bee pizza starts with a red base and is topped with soppressata, kalamata olives and mozzarella, then drizzled with Calabrian honey. $17.

 

The King Burger is an Ontario beef patty served on a Thuet brioche bun, topped with Tamworth pork bacon, cheddar, secret sauce and the usual burger fixings. $16.75.
The drinks

Beer. Lots of it. Obviously. Not all of the 72 tap lines are dedicated to beer, though. There’s also some Ontario wine, a few local ciders and even some nitro cold brew on tap. For the indecisive, there are three different flights on offer, one of which showcases the bar’s own collaborations with local breweries. There are a few cocktails, too.

Here are all the taps.

 

A Frozen Tropical Negroni made with Tanqueray, Campari, Lillet and passion fruit. $10.

 

This Cucumber Mule is a mix of Smirnoff and Fever Tree ginger beer, garnished with cucumber and lime. $9.50.

 

Chianti is served by the tumbler. $13.
The space

The two storey, 450-seat space has been done up with reclaimed brick walls and a forest’s worth of black walnut, from the tabletops to the tap handles. Pops of art, like Anser’s signature face and a silver-plated bronze dog by Belgian artist William Sweetlove, punctuate the space. Sports fans will be excited by the 53 (yes, 53) flat screens and booths that are equipped with USB and electrical outlets.

The square-shaped Carrara marble bar seats 33.

 

The staff have nicknamed the dog sculpture Doug.

 

Anser’s signature face, in neon.

 

