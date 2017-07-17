What’s on the menu at King Taps, the Financial District’s massive new beer bar

Name: King Taps Contact: First Canadian Place, 100 King St. W., 647-361-2025, kingtaps.com, @kingtaps Neighbourhood: Financial District Previously: Vertical Owners: Richard Jaffray (Cactus Club)
The food
This expansive menu covers just about every after-work craving. Pizza? Check. Tacos? You’ve got it. Burgers? But of course. Aged rib-eye steaks? Yep, those too. There are even a few healthy-ish salads and bowls on offer to balance out the Korean fried chicken, tempura-battered shrimp and deep-fried sushi.
The drinks
Beer. Lots of it. Obviously. Not all of the 72 tap lines are dedicated to beer, though. There’s also some Ontario wine, a few local ciders and even some nitro cold brew on tap. For the indecisive, there are three different flights on offer, one of which showcases the bar’s own collaborations with local breweries. There are a few cocktails, too.
The space
The two storey, 450-seat space has been done up with reclaimed brick walls and a forest’s worth of black walnut, from the tabletops to the tap handles. Pops of art, like Anser’s signature face and a silver-plated bronze dog by Belgian artist William Sweetlove, punctuate the space. Sports fans will be excited by the 53 (yes, 53) flat screens and booths that are equipped with USB and electrical outlets.