Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Figures, a comic book–themed restaurant and bar in Yorkville

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Figures
Contact: 137 Avenue Rd., 416-900-1022, figuresto.com, @figurestoronto
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Previously: Coco Lezzone
Owner: Patrick and Nader Marzouk (Company Resto Bar)
Chef: Ron Stratton (Company Resto Bar, Centro, Auberge du Pommier)

The food

Stratton’s seasonal menu can’t be found on the restaurant’s website, but at the moment it includes beet three ways (tartare, purée, “paint”) served with panko-coated chèvre, clams and fava beans in a Thai-inspired lime-leaf broth, and house-made fettuccine with chanterelles and macadamia nuts.

Beet three ways comes with deep-fried chevre. $14.

 
Cherrystone clams and fava beans in a lime-leaf broth. $16.

 
Cold octopus escabeche salad. $20.

 
House-made fettuccine with chanterelles, macadamia nuts and parmesan, finished with a mushroom broth. $22.

 
Berkshire pork two ways: tenderloin on apple cinnamon purée topped with apple crisp, and shredded pork belly in chipotle barbecue sauce with a Granny Smith apple fritter. $26.

 
Seared Coho salmon with seared sunchokes, sunchoke purée, braised dandelion greens and a lobster reduction. $24.

 
Kobe beef with maitake mushrooms and XO sauce. $70.

 
A white-chocolate brownie and a rum-soaked banana “spring roll” with a scoop of rum ice cream. $14.

 
The Mexican Chocolate dessert is presented as a dome and smashed open at the table to reveal a chocolate terrine topped with 22-karat gold, fleur de sel and a trio of robot truffles. $18.

 
Like so.

The drinks

James Bailey’s (Furlough, Bar Mar) house cocktails are inspired by superheroes and villains.

Le Diable Blanc: rye, Remy Martin VSOP, Dubonnet, Benedictine, byrrh, fino sherry, Creole bitters. $19.

 
Rarely on Target: Bacardi Maestro, Dillon’s absinthe, egg white, lime juice, pineapple cordial, coconut milk and an almond orgeat stencil of a Stormtrooper. $20.

The space

The front door (opened by pressing a big red button) enters into a comic-covered lobby, which leads to a split-level 80-seat restaurant filled with cartoon-themed work by local artists, including a Pac-Man light installation on the ceiling. A DJ booth is manned after dinner.

The lobby.

