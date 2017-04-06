What’s on the menu at Figures, a comic book–themed restaurant and bar in Yorkville

Stratton’s seasonal menu can’t be found on the restaurant’s website, but at the moment it includes beet three ways (tartare, purée, “paint”) served with panko-coated chèvre, clams and fava beans in a Thai-inspired lime-leaf broth, and house-made fettuccine with chanterelles and macadamia nuts.
The drinks
James Bailey’s (Furlough, Bar Mar) house cocktails are inspired by superheroes and villains.
The space
The front door (opened by pressing a big red button) enters into a comic-covered lobby, which leads to a split-level 80-seat restaurant filled with cartoon-themed work by local artists, including a Pac-Man light installation on the ceiling. A DJ booth is manned after dinner.