What’s on the menu at Figures, a comic book–themed restaurant and bar in Yorkville

What’s on the menu at Figures, a comic book–themed restaurant and bar in Yorkville

Name: Figures

Contact: 137 Avenue Rd., 416-900-1022, figuresto.com, @figurestoronto

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Previously: Coco Lezzone

Owner: Patrick and Nader Marzouk (Company Resto Bar)

Chef: Ron Stratton (Company Resto Bar, Centro, Auberge du Pommier)

The food

Stratton’s seasonal menu can’t be found on the restaurant’s website, but at the moment it includes beet three ways (tartare, purée, “paint”) served with panko-coated chèvre, clams and fava beans in a Thai-inspired lime-leaf broth, and house-made fettuccine with chanterelles and macadamia nuts.







































The drinks

James Bailey’s (Furlough, Bar Mar) house cocktails are inspired by superheroes and villains.







The space

The front door (opened by pressing a big red button) enters into a comic-covered lobby, which leads to a split-level 80-seat restaurant filled with cartoon-themed work by local artists, including a Pac-Man light installation on the ceiling. A DJ booth is manned after dinner.



