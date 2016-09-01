What’s on the menu at Big Tuna Poke Bar, the city’s first poke restaurant

A Polynesian wave of poke is sweeping across the city. Pronounced “poh-keh”, it’s a Hawaiian verb which means “to cut or slice,” and what it is is raw fish salad. Brand new restauranteur Anh Tran opened the city’s first poke bar earlier this summer in Koreatown, serving bowls of greens or rice topped with fresh ahi tuna and salmon (delivered daily from suppliers including City Fish) tossed in a house-made dressing. Customers can choose pre-designed dishes, like the punnily named Big Katuna, or customize a bowl with their choice of base, protein, sauce and toppings. Bonus: Big Tuna is licensed, so you can get some sake with your salmon.

The Ninja: salmon, cucumbers, edamame, green onions, wasabi peas, togarashi shichimi, tobiko, taro chips, sesame oil and roasted seaweed in a spicy mayo dressing. $12.95.



The Big Katuna: ahi tuna, cucumbers, sweet onions, macadamia nuts, sesame seeds, lotus chips, sesame oil and green onions tossed with a ponzu sauce dressing. $12.95.



A special poke bowl is featured every Tuesday. This one is octopus with salsa and seaweed salad.



Here’s Tran putting together some poke.

599 Bloor St. W., 647-352-0599, bigtunapokebar