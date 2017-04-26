Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Atlas, a Moroccan restaurant from the owners of Cava and Chabrol

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Atlas
Contact: 18 Dupont St., 416-546-9050, atlasrestaurant.ca, @atlasrestoto
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Owners: Niall McCotter and Doug Penfold (Cava, Chabrol)
Chef: Doug Penfold

The food

Dishes inspired by Penfold’s travels to Morocco: shareable snacks including Marrakesh-style olives, beef kefta, harsha (pan-fried semolina flatbread) and amlou (a dip made from almond, honey and argan oil); a few salads (roasted beets, bulgur, quinoa); and heartier mains like a roasted goat tagine. There are plenty of dairy-free and vegetarian options.

Harcha (right, $6) is best paired with amlou (top, $10) or eggplant zaalouk (bottom left, $10).

 
Sardine kefta with ras el hanout and celery $left, $8) and grilled red pepper with za’atar and olive oil ($10).

 
Roasted beets with preserved lemon and cinnamon. $10.

 
Beef kefta. $10 for two pieces.

 
Penfold and McCotter reveal what’s inside the tagines.

 
This one has cod, potatoes, zucchini and peppers. $40.

 
And this one is roasted goat with okra, chickpeas and squash. $35.

The drinks

There’s a selection of large-format bottled beer and a short list of house cocktails, some with Moroccan twists. But most of the drinks menu is devoted to consignment wine finds from Austria, Germany, France and Spain.

Berber Brew: whiskey infused with ras el hanout, Amaro Nonino, sherry, apricot purée, espresso. $16.

 
The Antique Cannon, a twist on the French 75, is made with gin, house-made lemon preserves and cava. $14.

The space

The former film production office has been turned into a 28-seat dining room lined with banquettes, commissioned woodwork and tapestries.

The tables are made from Cava’s old bar top.

 
McCotter (left) and Penfold.

 
And again, but more candid.

 

