What’s on the menu at Atlas, a Moroccan restaurant from the owners of Cava and Chabrol
Name: Atlas
Contact: 18 Dupont St., 416-546-9050, atlasrestaurant.ca, @atlasrestoto
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Owners: Niall McCotter and Doug Penfold (Cava, Chabrol)
Chef: Doug Penfold
The food
Dishes inspired by Penfold’s travels to Morocco: shareable snacks including Marrakesh-style olives, beef kefta, harsha (pan-fried semolina flatbread) and amlou (a dip made from almond, honey and argan oil); a few salads (roasted beets, bulgur, quinoa); and heartier mains like a roasted goat tagine. There are plenty of dairy-free and vegetarian options.
The drinks
There’s a selection of large-format bottled beer and a short list of house cocktails, some with Moroccan twists. But most of the drinks menu is devoted to consignment wine finds from Austria, Germany, France and Spain.
The space
The former film production office has been turned into a 28-seat dining room lined with banquettes, commissioned woodwork and tapestries.