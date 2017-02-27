Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Union Chicken, a new poultry palace from the owner of the Carbon Bar

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: Union Chicken
Contact: Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, 647-341-1600, unionchicken.com, @union.chicken
Neighbourhood: Etobicoke
Owners: Yannick Bigourdan (The Carbon Bar), Adam Teolis and Dan Kennedy
Chef: Michael Angeloni (Grand Electric, Splendido)

The food

Poultry-themed menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Rotisserie-roasted or deep-fried, the free-range birds are all sourced from southern Ontario farms. Morning meals include fried eggs and gravy and pulled chicken with biscuits. Most dishes on the short main menu are made to be shared. Sides—many of which are vegetarian—include classic barbecue staples (smashed potatoes, creamy coleslaw, molasses baked beans) and more fusion-y fare, like tomato-and-harissa fried rice.

Rotisserie roasted sweet potatoes are splashed with chili-lime butter, and topped with sour cream and chives. $7. Rotisserie roasted sweet potatoes are splashed with chili-lime butter, and topped with sour cream and chives. $7.
 

 
Smashed-then-fried baby potatoes are covered in fried rosemary and pecorino. $7. Smashed-then-fried baby potatoes are covered in fried rosemary and pecorino. $7.
 

 
Deep-fried brussels sprouts with a chili gastrique, house-made ranch sauce and spiced sunflower seeds. $8. Deep-fried brussels sprouts with a chili gastrique, house-made ranch sauce and spiced sunflower seeds. $8.
 

 
Buttermilk-fried chicken (two thighs, skin-on) with hot sauce, maple-honey syrup and gravy. $16. Buttermilk fried chicken (two thighs, skin-on) with hot sauce, maple-honey syrup and gravy. $16.
 

 
Uncle Ray's Lightening Chicken (an off-menu item) is inspired by Nashville hot chicken ($18), and flame-roasted broccoli is covered in aged white cheddar sauce, red onion and garlic ($9). Uncle Ray’s Lightning Chicken (an off-menu item) inspired by Nashville hot chicken ($18), and flame-roasted broccoli with aged white cheddar sauce, red onion and garlic ($9).
 

 
Whole, rotisserie-roasted organic chickens are marinated for two days before they’re cooked. $28. Whole, rotisserie-roasted organic chickens are marinated for two days before they’re cooked. $28.
 

 
From left to right: Adam Teolis, Michael Angeloni and Yannick Bigourdan. From left to right: Adam Teolis, Michael Angeloni and Yannick Bigourdan.
 

The drinks

House takes on classic cocktails, including a gin-based Lavender Mule and a cilantro-tinged margarita; as well as a couple of beers (Goose Island, Mill Street) and Henry of Pelham wine on tap. And because minors love a good mall-hang, there’s also an impressive soft drink selection of fancy lemonades and sodas.

The space

With an open kitchen, roll-up garage windows and vintage light fixtures, the 80-seat space is more like a slice of King West than a mall restaurant. Bigourdan went antiquing in search of chicken tchotchkes, but hunting down the decorative fowl proved harder than he had anticipated—it’s the Year of the Rooster after all, and many of the dealers had been picked over.

