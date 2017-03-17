Superpoint just opened a takeout pizza joint in Parkdale

Superpoint just opened a takeout pizza joint in Parkdale

More on Superpoint

Parkdale’s Roti Lady has been replaced by Superpoint Express, a condensed version of Ossington’s pizza-and-pasta spot of the same name. “We have to turn off UberEats some nights—it gets crazy at Ossington,” says co-owner Jesse Fader, who (along with his brother and Bar Fancy’s Jonathan Poon) opened the new shop to mitigate some of the delivery-related insanity. Superpoint’s smaller sibling is a no-frills slice shop with only six stools. There’s no pasta on the menu here, just pizza—available whole or by the slice—a couple of caesar salads (kale and classic) and a trio of Italian subs.

269 Dunn Ave., 416-901-4080, superpoint.ca, @superpoint184