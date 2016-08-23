What’s on the menu at Ricarda’s, a new all-day Mediterranean restaurant
Name: Ricarda’s
Neighbourhood: Queen West
Contact: 134 Peter St., 416-304-9134, ricardas.com, @ricardas134
Chef: Executive chef Sam Girgis and pastry chef Sarah Tsai (SoHo House, Food Dudes Catering)
The food
An all-day menu comprised mainly of salads, flatbreads and pasta. Customers can choose from pre-designed dishes or create their own with ingredients like pickled mango, crispy soppressata, piri-piri chicken, harissa-glazed prawns and veal-and-ricotta meatballs. There’s also a takeaway counter that sells grab-and-go meals, freshly baked bread, pastries and coffee. Desserts are built around seasonal produce and currently include corn panna cotta and Santiago cake with Ontario stone fruit. Bonus: the kitchen is open until 2 a.m.
The drinks
A selection of European and North American wines, available by the bottle and glass, domestic and imported beers, cider and house cocktails, like the Always Classy made with gin, limoncello and Triple Sec.
The space
Housed inside the former Weston Biscuit Factory building, Ricarda’s is split into a 115-seat dining room, a cocktail lounge and a takeaway bakery and café. Coming soon: an indoor-outdoor, year-round patio located in the building’s atrium.