What’s on the menu at Otto’s Bierhalle, a German beer garden in the Great Hall

A meat-heavy menu of Bavarian and Alsatian specialities (sausages, schnitzel, rouladen, roasted ham hock) and sharing “feasts” made up of the same. But there are a few vegetarian dishes, as well, like spaetzle and cheese, and schnitzel made with halloumi or portobello mushrooms.
The drinks
A dozen taps dedicated to local beers and another 12 to international ones, most of which are German. An extensive bottle list features interesting seasonal brews and higher-octane, aged beers. There’s a short wine menu, too, and rotating signature cocktails, some made with beer-based syrups.
The space
In true biergarten style, many of the tables are long, communal ones. A bit of greenery brings the outdoors in, and, as shown below, one big red button brings the party to the washroom.