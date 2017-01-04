What’s on the menu at Otto’s Bierhalle, a German beer garden in the Great Hall

Name: Otto’s Bierhalle

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Contact: 1089 Queen St. W., 416-901-5472, ottosbierhalle.com, @ottosbierhalle

Previously: The Bristol

Owners: Nancy Chen, Konrad Droeske, Matt Eckensweiler, Thomas Masmejean (all of Otto’s Berlin Döner) and Nav Sangha (Miss Thing’s, Wrongbar)

Chef: Adrian Bailey (Concession Road, Böehmer, La Société)

The food

A meat-heavy menu of Bavarian and Alsatian specialities (sausages, schnitzel, rouladen, roasted ham hock) and sharing “feasts” made up of the same. But there are a few vegetarian dishes, as well, like spaetzle and cheese, and schnitzel made with halloumi or portobello mushrooms.

Spaetzle and cheese features German egg noodles coated with a sauce made of cream, gouda, raclette and Le Douanier cheese. It’s topped with crispy kale and potato chips. $8.



This rouladen (rolled beef tenderloin) is based on Bailey’s grandmother’s recipe. It’s stuffed with smoked cured beef, house pickles, mushrooms, caramelized onions and mustard. $10.



The Choucroute Alsace feast is loaded with roast pork belly, bratwurst, weisswurst, house-made sauerkraut, brussels spouts, fennel, potato salad and house pickles. $45.



The Bavaria feast includes schweinshaxe (roasted ham hock), weisswurst, sauerkraut fritters, sauerkraut, potato salad, beet salad, fennel and house pickles. $55.



The gluten-free Black Forest dacquoise is made with almond flour and served with chocolate mousse. $7.

The drinks

A dozen taps dedicated to local beers and another 12 to international ones, most of which are German. An extensive bottle list features interesting seasonal brews and higher-octane, aged beers. There’s a short wine menu, too, and rotating signature cocktails, some made with beer-based syrups.

The bar’s Trappist bottles include La Trappe’s Tripel ($22), St. Bernardus’ Abt 12 ($26.50), St. Bernardus’ Christmas Ale ($26.50) and Chimay Premiere ($20).



For gose fans, there’s Bandit’s Wizard of Gose ($12.50), Left Field’s Go Ahead ($15.75) and Burdock’s Meube ($18) and Meube Noir ($18).



Omission’s lager and pale ale are both gluten-free. $6.



The current cider lineup includes Barkaiztegi ($32), Coat-Albret ($35), Duxbury Heritage ($8) and Tilted Barn ($8), and Collective Arts’ Pear Saison ($8).



Black and Rouge: Jim Beam Black, Dolin Rouge, Fernet Branca, Hacker-Pschorr Weisse syrup, Angostura bitters. $10.



Spiced Rum Flip: Sailor Jerry rum, brown butter, cinnamon syrup, lemon juice, egg, nutmeg. $12.



R75: a riff on a sidecar made with German brandy, Cointreau, lemon, simple syrup and topped with a caramelized orange wheel. $12.



Head bartender Adrian Murfin, pouring an R75.

The space

In true biergarten style, many of the tables are long, communal ones. A bit of greenery brings the outdoors in, and, as shown below, one big red button brings the party to the washroom.