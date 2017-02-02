Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Liberty Commons, a giant brewpub from O&B and Big Rock Brewery

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: Liberty Commons at Big Rock Brewery
Contact: 42 Liberty St., 416-304-9465, libertycommons.ca, @LibertyCommons
Neighbourhood: Liberty Village
Owners: O&B and Big Rock Brewery
Chefs: Anthony Walsh (Leña), John Horne and Ryan Lister (Canoe)
Brewmasters: Connor K. Patrick and Dan Ellis

The food

The menu at O&B’s first-ever sports bar is full of fancy pub grub. Chef Ryan Lister has included some of childhood favourites like cottage pie, sausage rolls and rarebit with cauliflower cheese. The British offerings have been rounded out with slow-smoked meats (brisket, baby back ribs) and a few large-format plates meant for sharing, like beer can chicken. Many of the dishes share one common ingredient: beer, which is found in all of the brines, sauces, batters and gravies.

A pretzel stick is served with house-made mustards (that are, of course, made with beer). $7.
 

 
The Scotch egg comes with a spicy, Warthog ale–infused mustard. $5.
 

 
Pork sausage roll with a charred eggplant sauce. $8.
 

 
Bacon tempura is served with beer-infused teriyaki dipping sauce. $7.
 

 
This charcoal-cooked root vegetable salad is topped with ribbons of fresh heirloom carrots, pickled onions and sumac. It all sits on top of a navy bean hummus. $12.
 

 
Cottage pie: beef mince, peas, carrot-and-spud mash, Big Rick Traditional Ale gravy and bone marrow. $20.
 

 
Before this brisket gets smoked over hardwood for nine hours, it's first aged for 30 days. The half-pound platter comes with slaw, potato salad, a beer-cheddar scone and barbecue sauce. $18.
 

 
The Coq on a Can comes parson's nose up in a skillet filled with fries and charcoal-roasted root vegetables. $38.
 

 
The finishing touch is can of Big Rock Traditional Ale barbecue sauce.
 

 
The very Instagrammable Moby Dick Fish and Chips is a (giant!) spatchcocked red snapper brined in Big Rock pilsner and deep-fried whole in a rice-flour beer batter. $75.
 

 
Chef Walsh and Moby Dick.
 

 
Sticky toffee pudding drowning in hopped whisky butterscotch comes with vanilla soft serve. $8.
 

 
Soft-serve ice cream in a waffle cone. $6.
 

The drinks

Eight taps are dedicated to Big Rock’s signature brews, while another two pour seasonal and experimental small-batch beers brewed in-house. A small selection of other Ontario craft bottles and cans, including GLB and Collective Arts, is also available. There are cocktails, too, a few of which integrate beer, like the Rocky Mountain High made with brown ale, vodka, Campari and Triple Sec.

Some of Big Rock's signature beers.
 

 
They can make six different beers at a time. Right now they're playing with a blood orange Belgian wit.
 

The space

The two-storey space still has most of its heritage bones (wood beams, exposed stone and brick) intact. A 196-seat subterranean dining area is topped by a ground-level bottle shop that sells growlers and six packs until 11 p.m., seven days a week. Come summer, there’ll be a 100-seat patio, complete with fire pits.

Here's the lobby.
 

 
This is the main-level dining area and bottle shop. (And that's brewmaster Connor K. Patrick behind the bar.)
 

 
And the lower-level bar.
 

 
From left to right: John Horne, Anthony Walsh and Ryan Lister.
 

