What’s on the menu at Liberty Commons, a giant brewpub from O&B and Big Rock Brewery
Name: Liberty Commons at Big Rock Brewery
Contact: 42 Liberty St., 416-304-9465, libertycommons.ca, @LibertyCommons
Neighbourhood: Liberty Village
Owners: O&B and Big Rock Brewery
Chefs: Anthony Walsh (Leña), John Horne and Ryan Lister (Canoe)
Brewmasters: Connor K. Patrick and Dan Ellis
The food
The menu at O&B’s first-ever sports bar is full of fancy pub grub. Chef Ryan Lister has included some of childhood favourites like cottage pie, sausage rolls and rarebit with cauliflower cheese. The British offerings have been rounded out with slow-smoked meats (brisket, baby back ribs) and a few large-format plates meant for sharing, like beer can chicken. Many of the dishes share one common ingredient: beer, which is found in all of the brines, sauces, batters and gravies.
The drinks
Eight taps are dedicated to Big Rock’s signature brews, while another two pour seasonal and experimental small-batch beers brewed in-house. A small selection of other Ontario craft bottles and cans, including GLB and Collective Arts, is also available. There are cocktails, too, a few of which integrate beer, like the Rocky Mountain High made with brown ale, vodka, Campari and Triple Sec.
The space
The two-storey space still has most of its heritage bones (wood beams, exposed stone and brick) intact. A 196-seat subterranean dining area is topped by a ground-level bottle shop that sells growlers and six packs until 11 p.m., seven days a week. Come summer, there’ll be a 100-seat patio, complete with fire pits.