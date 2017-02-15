What’s on the menu at Grey Gardens, Jen Agg’s new restaurant and wine bar in Kensington Market

Name: Grey Gardens

Contact: 199 Augusta Ave., 647-351-1552, greygardens.ca, @greygardens199

Neighbourhood: Kensington Market

Owners: Jen Agg (The Black Hoof, Cocktail Bar, Rhum Corner) and Mitch Bates (Momofuku Shoto, Momofuku Ko)

Chefs: Executive chef Mitch Bates and chef de cuisine Peter Jensen (Momofuku Shoto, Momofuku Ko, Noma)

The food

A seasonal à la carte menu of snacks (oysters, cheese, bread with butter and schmaltz) and more substantial plates, many of which are heavy on seafood and vegetables. There are also a few pasta dishes, including one made with gigli (a real noodle, not a reference to the movie of the same name), cheddar, hot sauce and paprika. A family-style menu is available for those who reserve the private room downstairs.

Smoked mackerel topped with caper powder and served with gaufrettes. $11.



Rutabaga, endive, watercress and cheddar. $10.



Razor clams and mussels in an herb broth with charred onions. Served with bread. $22.



Skate in black truffle meunière with brussels sprouts. $32.



Peter Jensen (left) and Mitch Bates finish the smoked mackerel dish.



From left to right: Connor Macdonald, Alyssa Figueira, Peter Jensen, Andre Lapointe and Mitch Bates.

The drinks

There’s a short cocktail list and an impressive selection of imported ciders, but the focus is on privately order wines, chosen by general manager and sommelier Jake Skakun. Most of them are on display in the downstairs wine cellar.

The wine list includes hard-to-find gems like Piemonte’s biodynamic Bellotti, Rioja’s López de Heredia and Domaine Romaneaux-Destezet’s (Hervé Souhaut) La Souteronne from Rhône.

The space

Agg spent the past year gathering the polished brass, marble, vintage glass and ceramic pieces that fill the 55-seat room. Unlike the Hoof, Grey Gardens takes reservations. They’re required for a seat in the back dining room or along the kitchen counter, but walk-ins are welcome at the bar and a couple of tables by the entrance.