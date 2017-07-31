Bestellen’s chef and L’Unita’s owner are opening Giulietta, an Italian restaurant

Bestellen’s chef and L’Unita’s owner are opening Giulietta, an Italian restaurant

Since chef Rob Rossi closed Bestellen at the end of June, he’s been keeping busy by overhauling the menu at Avenue Road Italian stalwart L’Unita. And his partnership with L’Unita’s owner, David Minicucci, doesn’t end there: the two are opening up a restaurant together. Giulietta will take over Bestellen’s space at 972 College Street this fall. “It will feel like I’m cooking for people at my house—dishes that are traditional and very simple, made with the best possible products,” says Rossi. There will also be pizza, many vegetable-based dishes and a chef’s bar where Rossi will cook for lucky guests who have scored seats. (The space is also getting a makeover from the same design team behind Bar Buca and Buca Yorkville.) Bestellen’s whole suckling pig and carne crudo will return to Giulietta’s menu, but the signature burger will not. Sorry.