What was served at Sotto Sotto’s $325 Michelin-starred, one-night-only dinner

For Tuesday’s one-off, “Extraordinary Italian Taste” dinner at Sotto Sotto, the restaurant’s chefs Massimo Renzi and Luigi Sellaro, got a little help from another Italian great. Chef Nino Di Costanzo, who holds two Michelin stars at Dani Maison in Naples, took over the Yorkville kitchen—Drake’s “second home”—for a $325 multi-course feast with wine pairings. Proceeds went to the “We Love You, Connie” foundation at SickKids. Here, some shots from the evening.

The event was a collaboration with the Italian Trade Commission, so dishes included PDO (Protected Domination of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) ingredients, like pecorino romano, mozzarella di bufala, and San Marzano tomatoes:





It was a pretty intimate affair with limited seating:





Before the dinner started, passed snacks included weaved zucchini with sea bass (centre left), tuna in tuna sauce (centre) and prawn with cauliflower (centre right):





What followed was an antipasto of prawn with tangerine, ricotta and frisella:





Two dishes comprised the first course. The first was a Neapolitan risotto, carbonara style:





And the second was rabbit ravioli with smoked mozzarella di bufala Campana:





Taurasi-braised beef cheek served over a potato purée, and drizzled with a honey-and-wine reduction:





And dessert was this cappuccino tiramisu:





Here, a couple shots of chef Di Costanzo in action:







Di Costanzo (left) with Sotto Sotto’s Luigi Sellaro: