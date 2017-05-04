Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Eastbound Brewing Co., a new 80-seat brewpub next to the Broadview Hotel

What’s on the menu at Eastbound Brewing Co., a new 80-seat brewpub next to the Broadview Hotel

By | Photography By Gabby Frank |  

By | Photography By Gabby Frank |  

Name: Eastbound Brewing Co.
Contact: 700 Queen St. E., 416-901-1299, eastboundbeer.com, @eastboundbeer
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Owners: Dave Lee, Adam Stiles, Dave Watson, Peter Moscone
Chef: Tara Lee (Cowbell, Bar Hop)
Brewmaster: Dave Lee (Mill Street)

The food

A bunch of snacks including some bar-food favourites (pickled eggs, wings) and some a step or two above typical pub fare (duck liver paté, octopus tostada); a few sandwiches and salads; and a couple heartier mains, like baked ricotta gnudi. Tara Lee says a lot of the current menu comes from what she learned working with Mark Cutrara (Cowbell, Bar Hop Brewco). “I just wrote down a bunch of ingredients one day and was like, ‘What would I want to eat when I go out?,'” she says. “If there’s anything I’ve learned working at Bar Hop, it’s that no one ever drinks what you want them to with the food they’ve ordered. So, I tried to make things that go with a lot of different beers.”

Warm pretzel with cultured butter and house-made beer mustard. $8.

 
Crispy pastrami beef cheek with shishito peppers and “fancy sauce.” $14.

 
Cornmeal-crusted cod with cabbage slaw and a dill pickle tartar sauce. $16. (Add fries for $3.)

 
Baked ricotta gnudi in tomato sauce with chard and sheep’s milk cheese. $15.

 
Dessert rotates, but on this day it was a spiced rhubarb cake with white chocolate and pistachio, and a raspberry coulis. $7.

The drinks

Until Eastbound’s own recipes are ready (in the next couple months, give or take), the bar is serving a rotating selection of beers from guest breweries (Sawdust City, GLB, Indie Ale House, Collective Arts and Rainhard, currently). Dave Lee says his first original brews will include a range of styles, after which he’ll fill in the gaps as he goes along, getting creative with seasonal ingredients when possible. “The analogy is, it’s sort of like a restaurant with a chalkboard menu that’s constantly changing,” says Lee. “We want to do that with beer as much as we can.” Eastbound will also be the first Toronto brewery to sell crowlers (the canned version of growlers), 32-ounce sealed cans to-go.

There will always be six to nine of Eastbound’s own brews on offer, along with two guest beer taps and one cider tap.
The space

Between two-tops and bar stools, the space (which was once the Teck Theatre) can seat around 80. Those more interested in food can grab a spot facing the open kitchen, while beer geeks can sit right in front of the tanks.

When fully up and running, the retail section will sell beer to-go, brewery merchandise and house-made sauces and preserves.

 

Topics: Beer Dave Lee Eastbound Brewing Co. Leslieville Mill Street mill street brewery Openings Tara Lee

More New Restaurants

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Atlas, a Moroccan restaurant from the owners of Cava and Chabrol

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Rorschach Brewing Co., the east end’s new brewery with a 100-seat patio

Shops

What’s on the menu at Alimentari, a new Italian gourmet shop on Roncesvalles

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Figures, a comic book–themed restaurant and bar in Yorkville

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Southern Accent, the relocated Mirvish Village Cajun favourite

Restaurants

What’s on the Ritz Bar’s new Peruvian menu