What’s on the menu at Eastbound Brewing Co., a new 80-seat brewpub next to the Broadview Hotel

Name: Eastbound Brewing Co.

Contact: 700 Queen St. E., 416-901-1299, eastboundbeer.com, @eastboundbeer

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Owners: Dave Lee, Adam Stiles, Dave Watson, Peter Moscone

Chef: Tara Lee (Cowbell, Bar Hop)

Brewmaster: Dave Lee (Mill Street)

The food

A bunch of snacks including some bar-food favourites (pickled eggs, wings) and some a step or two above typical pub fare (duck liver paté, octopus tostada); a few sandwiches and salads; and a couple heartier mains, like baked ricotta gnudi. Tara Lee says a lot of the current menu comes from what she learned working with Mark Cutrara (Cowbell, Bar Hop Brewco). “I just wrote down a bunch of ingredients one day and was like, ‘What would I want to eat when I go out?,'” she says. “If there’s anything I’ve learned working at Bar Hop, it’s that no one ever drinks what you want them to with the food they’ve ordered. So, I tried to make things that go with a lot of different beers.”



















The drinks

Until Eastbound’s own recipes are ready (in the next couple months, give or take), the bar is serving a rotating selection of beers from guest breweries (Sawdust City, GLB, Indie Ale House, Collective Arts and Rainhard, currently). Dave Lee says his first original brews will include a range of styles, after which he’ll fill in the gaps as he goes along, getting creative with seasonal ingredients when possible. “The analogy is, it’s sort of like a restaurant with a chalkboard menu that’s constantly changing,” says Lee. “We want to do that with beer as much as we can.” Eastbound will also be the first Toronto brewery to sell crowlers (the canned version of growlers), 32-ounce sealed cans to-go.

The space

Between two-tops and bar stools, the space (which was once the Teck Theatre) can seat around 80. Those more interested in food can grab a spot facing the open kitchen, while beer geeks can sit right in front of the tanks.





