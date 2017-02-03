What’s on the menu at Double D’s, Toronto’s first Chicago-style deep-dish pizza place
Name: Double D’s
Contact: 1020 Gerrard St. E., 416-727-5411, doubledspizza.com, @doubleds_to
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Owners: Mike Yaworski (Tavern by Trevor)
Chefs: Walt Medeiros and Dalton Maitland
The food
Nothing but deep-dish pizza, from adorable personal pies to large ones that feed at least six hungry adults. Customers can choose from three pre-designed pizzas (Chicago, Jalapeño Blue or the vegetarian Farmer’s Market) or create their own. What makes it authentic Chicago-style deep dish? While size matters (the pan has to be at least two-inches deep), Yaworski says it’s mostly about time—40 minutes of it. “It’s like making a Christmas turkey,” he says. “And you can’t rush that.”
The drinks
As the pizza list is concise, so is the drink menu: Amsterdam on tap (Blonde, Big Wheel), Budweiser and Stella in bottles, wine (one red, one white) and caesars.
The space
The small space has a few four-top tables for groups, and bar seats for the rest. Impatient kids (is there any other kind?) supply decoration in the form of design-your-own-pizza colouring pages.