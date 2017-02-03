What’s on the menu at Double D’s, Toronto’s first Chicago-style deep-dish pizza place

Name: Double D’s

Contact: 1020 Gerrard St. E., 416-727-5411, doubledspizza.com, @doubleds_to

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Owners: Mike Yaworski (Tavern by Trevor)

Chefs: Walt Medeiros and Dalton Maitland

The food

Nothing but deep-dish pizza, from adorable personal pies to large ones that feed at least six hungry adults. Customers can choose from three pre-designed pizzas (Chicago, Jalapeño Blue or the vegetarian Farmer’s Market) or create their own. What makes it authentic Chicago-style deep dish? While size matters (the pan has to be at least two-inches deep), Yaworski says it’s mostly about time—40 minutes of it. “It’s like making a Christmas turkey,” he says. “And you can’t rush that.”

A small Farmers’ Market stuffed with roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onion and spinach. $20.



A large Chicago Classic with pepperoni and Italian sausage. $34.



Know how it’s easy to eat a whole thin-crust pizza? Here, one slice is a meal—and you’re going to need utensils.

The drinks

As the pizza list is concise, so is the drink menu: Amsterdam on tap (Blonde, Big Wheel), Budweiser and Stella in bottles, wine (one red, one white) and caesars.

The space

The small space has a few four-top tables for groups, and bar seats for the rest. Impatient kids (is there any other kind?) supply decoration in the form of design-your-own-pizza colouring pages.