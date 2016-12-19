What’s on the menu at Doma, a Korean restaurant with French flair in Little Italy

Name: Doma Neighbourhood: Little Italy Contact: 50C Clinton St., 416-551-1550, domatoronto.com Previously: Acadia, Red Sauce and Backwoods Smokehouse Chef and owner: Paul Kim
The food
A changing menu of dishes that blend refined French cooking techniques (Kim trained in French cuisine at Ottawa’s Le Cordon Bleu) with traditional Korean ingredients—or vice versa. “I want to do French-inspired Korean cuisine and Korean-inspired French cuisine,” Kim says. “These dishes don’t exist anywhere else but here.” Diners can choose to taste the entire menu for a reasonable $65 per person.
The drinks
A largely international wine card and a short list of local beers. House cocktails incorporate Asian flavours, like the Old Boy that combines cucumber-infused gin with rice vinegar, soy and daikon.
The space
The 44-seat room is Scandinavian in its minimalist design. A street-side patio will allow for another 30 diners come warmer weather.