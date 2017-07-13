What’s on the menu at Copetín, Claudio Aprile’s new restaurant in the old Origin St. James space
Name: Copetín Restaurant and Bar
Contact: 107 King St. E., 416-603-8009, copetin.ca, @copetinto
Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence
Owners: Claudio Aprile (Origin, Origin Liberty, Origin North, Colborne Lane) and Henry Wu (Luckee, Wahlburgers, Fring’s, Senses, Susur, Lee Restaurant, Lai Wah Heen, Lai Toh Heen)
Executive chef: Claudio Aprile
The food
More on Claudio Aprile
Influenced by the diverse flavours found in Toronto’s many neighbourhoods, each section of the restaurant offers a different menu. In the dining room, there are modern dishes, like a reimagined beet salad, and charcoal-grilled octopus with green curry. At the bar, there’s an eclectic mix of snacks, like tostadas, Korean fried chicken and a lobster hand roll. Even the patio has its own kitchen, with a menu that will change theme every summer (so a Japanese izakaya theme one year, taco stand the next). And the chef’s counter, which will seat six guests a night, will serve dishes completely distinct from those offered on the dining room’s à la carte menu.
The drinks
Wine, beer (on tap and in bottles) and cocktails that draw inspiration from the kitchen pantry, using things like chamomile-infused gin and strawberry–Thai basil syrup.
The space
Copetín’s 80 seats are divided between the bar, chef’s counter and dining rooms, and the Church Street–facing patio adds room for another 60.