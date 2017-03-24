Chef Victor Barry is opening a French bistro in the old Harbord Room space
Fans of the Harbord Room were gutted when Cory Vitiello closed the popular Harbord Street restaurant after a solid 10-year run. Since the last burger and signature manhattan were served in October, the space has sat empty—but it’s about to get a new tenant. Earlier this week, Vitiello announced on Instagram that Victor Barry, chef and co-owner of neighbouring Piano Piano (one of this year’s best new restaurants), has taken over the address. Café Cancan, Barry’s new French bistro, is scheduled to open later this spring, and promises to serve up a “little bit of tittle tattle and a whole lot of scandal,” according to its website. Sounds like it will be the perfect replacement for the former TIFF fave.