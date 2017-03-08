Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Capra’s Kitchen, a new Italian trattoria from Chopped Canada judge Massimo Capra

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: Capra’s Kitchen
Contact: 1834 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Mississauga, 905-916-1834, massimocapra.com, @capraskitchen
Neighbourhood: Clarkson
Owners: Massimo and Rosa Capra
Chefs: Executive chef Massimo Capra (Mistura) and chef de cuisine Ryan Wilson Lall (Frank)

The food

The three “Ps”: pizza, pasta and panini (plus a bunch of other things like bruschetta, salumi boards and steak). “I’m going for a classic trattoria here, nothing needlessly extravagant,” says Capra, who’s happy to ditch the white-linen expectations of Yorkville to focus on no-fuss Italian favourites.

Gnocco fritto served with a salsa rossa made from roasted peppers, pickled veg, sun-dried tomatoes and extra-virgin Sicilian olive oil. $5.

 
Fried olives stuffed with pork sausage. $6.

 
Smoked provolone, pickled eggplant and gherkins wrapped in prosciutto and finished with balsamic vinegar. $16.

 
A farinata (chickpea pancake) topped with arugula salad. $12.

 
The Capra pizza tops a basil pesto base with spinach, goat cheese, roasted red peppers and onions. $16.

 
Orecchiette with rapini and anchovies, topped with salted ricotta. $16.

 
Chef Capra, rolling out some dough.

The drinks

Mostly vino, although there’s a short cocktail list and a few easy-drinking beers on tap (Moretti, Coors, Rickards). The predominantly Italian wine card is dotted with a few VQA selections. “Anyone with half a palate can taste any one of these wines and say they’re very good, even if they don’t recognize the names,” says Capra, who purposefully went for lesser-known vintages.

The space

Rosa Capra turned the former 4,500–square-foot bakery into a 75-seat trattoria with a 60-seat event space. “It’s ‘grandma cool’,” she says. This translates to floral-upholstered dining chairs juxtaposed with tiles printed with images of Banksy’s works.

Unless there’s a big game on, this TV will be perennially tuned to the Food Network.

 
The melting glasses are supposed to be Capra’s (because he’s always in the kitchen), while the red beet risotto recipe is authentic, down to his handwriting.

 

