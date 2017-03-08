What’s on the menu at Capra’s Kitchen, a new Italian trattoria from Chopped Canada judge Massimo Capra

Name: Capra’s Kitchen

Contact: 1834 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Mississauga, 905-916-1834, massimocapra.com, @capraskitchen

Neighbourhood: Clarkson

Owners: Massimo and Rosa Capra

Chefs: Executive chef Massimo Capra (Mistura) and chef de cuisine Ryan Wilson Lall (Frank)

The food

The three “Ps”: pizza, pasta and panini (plus a bunch of other things like bruschetta, salumi boards and steak). “I’m going for a classic trattoria here, nothing needlessly extravagant,” says Capra, who’s happy to ditch the white-linen expectations of Yorkville to focus on no-fuss Italian favourites.



























The drinks

Mostly vino, although there’s a short cocktail list and a few easy-drinking beers on tap (Moretti, Coors, Rickards). The predominantly Italian wine card is dotted with a few VQA selections. “Anyone with half a palate can taste any one of these wines and say they’re very good, even if they don’t recognize the names,” says Capra, who purposefully went for lesser-known vintages.

The space

Rosa Capra turned the former 4,500–square-foot bakery into a 75-seat trattoria with a 60-seat event space. “It’s ‘grandma cool’,” she says. This translates to floral-upholstered dining chairs juxtaposed with tiles printed with images of Banksy’s works.









