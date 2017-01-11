The Black Hoof is temporarily closed and Cocktail Bar is expanding

The Black Hoof is temporarily closed and Cocktail Bar is expanding

More on Jen Agg

If you were planning on satisfying your craving for horse tartare anytime soon, you’ll have to hold out a bit: as of right now, The Black Hoof is temporarily closed for renovations. It isn’t getting a major facelift—more of a refresher, really—but it is getting a brand-new prep kitchen. Currently, the Hoof’s commissary kitchen is housed across the street in Cocktail Bar’s building, but it’s moving to its own space at 930 Dundas St. W., next to the Hoof. In the meantime, the Hoof can’t operate without its commissary kitchen. When the restaurant reopens April 1, James Santon, currently Enoteca Sociale’s chef de cuisine, will be running the show. “It’s a nice, full-circle twist,” owner Jen Agg says. “He used to work for me, and I’m so, so excited to welcome him back in a leadership role.”

With the commissary kitchen out of the way, Cocktail Bar—which will remain open during the switch—will expand, doubling the bar’s current capacity and allowing a space for private parties. “It’s totally the best thing and I’m really excited about it, and it gives me time to focus on Grey Gardens,” Agg says, of her Kensington Market spot that’s slated to open in the next two weeks. “Running restaurants is a lot—you have to be there.”