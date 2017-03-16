It’s still early, but 2017 is already setting a breakneck pace for restaurant trends. Among our city’s current obsessions: wood-fired grilling, preserved vintage diners, restaurants that double as bouncer-guarded nightclubs, chic veganism, Filipino home cooking, and a comfort food renaissance to calm our Trump-strained nerves. But my favourite phenomenon of the moment is the sudden surplus of small, excellent chef-run restaurants. These places, including my number one restaurant of the year, are personal, intimate and authentic—exactly what we need in a time of alternative facts. The following pages are my recommendations for where to eat in 2017. Despite everything, it’s turning into a pretty great year.

The 2017 list

1 Brothers Food & Wine • 2 Doma • 3 Piano Piano • 4 La Banane • 5 Canis • 6 Noorden • 7 Leña • 8 Superpoint • 9 Adamson Barbecue • 10 Awai • 11 Maple Leaf Tavern • 12 Montgomery’s • 13 Lasa • 14 Harry’s Charbroil • 15 Ardo • 16 Baro • 17 El Rey • 18 Jackpot Chicken • 19 MeNami • 20 Bar Begonia