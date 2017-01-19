What’s on the menu at Awai, Nathan Isberg’s new plant-based restaurant

Name: Awai

Neighbourhood: Bloor West Village

Contact: 2277 Bloor St. W., 647-643-3132, Facebook, @awairestaurant

Owners: Nathan Isberg (The Atlantic) and Roger Yang

Chef: Nathan Isberg

The food

The convention-defying chef is back after a year’s hiatus from Toronto’s restaurant scene, with a menu consisting of plant-based snacks, soups and wood-fired dishes. The pay-what-you-can tasting menu Isberg first introduced at the Atlantic is back, including a 12-course version on Fridays and Saturdays, with a suggested cost of $80 per person. The word “awai” is a concept Isberg came across in a book on Shinto-Buddhist cooking that referenced ways to cook food without manipulating it too much, allowing its inherent flavours to shine.

Porcini mushroom and cauliflower soup spiced with a mountain-pepper jerk seasoning. $12.



The endive salad is spiked with slightly dehydrated grapes (that aren’t yet raisins), mustard pickles and ras el hanout. $13.



Artichoke barigoule ravioli: braised artichoke ravioli with pea shoots and mustard. $19.



Charcoal gnocchi (made with coal-roasted potatoes), black kale and Baharat spices. $18.



Isberg puts the finishing touches on a shishito pepper coca (Spanish flatbread) with allioli (olive oil and garlic) and Moroccan olives. $14.



Here’s a closer look.



Mushroom paella with onions and huitlacoche. $19.



Isberg continues to work with foragers from Quebec’s Timiskaming Reserve who supply him with sweet fern, which he mixes in a “forest spice” blend with mountain pepper.

The drinks

A selection of wines, many of which are organic; a daily juice; Michel Cluizel hot chocolate; tisanes (herbal tea) and some single-origin premium teas.

The space

A long open kitchen separates the 30-seat dining room in the front from the 26-seat space in the back. The backyard patio will likely become the restaurant’s greenhouse where Isberg will grow food to supplement the ingredients sourced from suppliers.