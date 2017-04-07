Greatness or madness? This Scarborough bakery tops its pizza with miniature slices of pizza

Non-traditional pizza toppings are nothing new: You can find Big Mac-imposter pies everywhere these days, and others are dressed with things like dandelion greens, confit fingerling potatoes and Spam. But one Italian cafe and bakery in Scarborough is taking toppings a step further. Lamanna’s Bakery on Kingston Road specializes in cakes, pastries and gelato—but they also have a lot of fun with pizza. Here are five of their wackiest ones.

Pizza on pizza

Teeny-tiny pizza slices on a whole pie! It’s inception pizza!





Se você adora queijo quente e pizza, não precisa mais escolher entre um e outro. Bastar dar um pulinho na @lamannabakery. #ohcanada A post shared by OiToronto (@oitoronto) on Jan 30, 2017 at 9:41am PST

Grilled cheese on pizza

Here, mini grilled cheese sandwich triangles serve as an amuse bouche before the main pizza course.





The perfect combination of pasta and pizza. The rigatoni pizza 🍕 @lamannabakery #lamannabakery #tastethesix A post shared by Toronto's finest foods (@tastethesix) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

Pasta pizza

For this one, two Italian favourites—pizza and rigatoni—combine to make the ultimate comfort food. Why has nobody else thought of this?





Arancini Pizza 🤘🏻 A post shared by Lamanna's Bakery (@lamannabakery) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

Arancini pizza

Decorating this pie are arancini. They’re like little cheesy rice ball buoys floating in a sea of pizza.





Montreal smoked meat pizza

Not as original as the above creations, Lamanna’s Montreal smoked meat pizza still deserves to be on this list.

Lamanna Bakery, 6758 Kingston Rd., 416-287-2020, @lamannabakery