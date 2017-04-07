Greatness or madness? This Scarborough bakery tops its pizza with miniature slices of pizza
Non-traditional pizza toppings are nothing new: You can find Big Mac-imposter pies everywhere these days, and others are dressed with things like dandelion greens, confit fingerling potatoes and Spam. But one Italian cafe and bakery in Scarborough is taking toppings a step further. Lamanna’s Bakery on Kingston Road specializes in cakes, pastries and gelato—but they also have a lot of fun with pizza. Here are five of their wackiest ones.
Pizza on pizza
Teeny-tiny pizza slices on a whole pie! It’s inception pizza!
Grilled cheese on pizza
Here, mini grilled cheese sandwich triangles serve as an amuse bouche before the main pizza course.
Pasta pizza
For this one, two Italian favourites—pizza and rigatoni—combine to make the ultimate comfort food. Why has nobody else thought of this?
Arancini pizza
Decorating this pie are arancini. They’re like little cheesy rice ball buoys floating in a sea of pizza.
Oh la la … vous avez volé une pizza mon coeur! 🍕 pizza meets the Montrealer! #montrealerpizza #montrealsmokedmeat #pickles #mustard #pizzapie #pizza #pizzalove #pizzaria #pizzaplace #pizzagains #canadianliving #foodnetwork #buzzfeedfood #foodie #lovefood #tastethesix #tastetoronto #tofinest #tofoodie #tofood #tofinest #to_finest #wevegotfoodcovered
Montreal smoked meat pizza
Not as original as the above creations, Lamanna’s Montreal smoked meat pizza still deserves to be on this list.
Lamanna Bakery, 6758 Kingston Rd., 416-287-2020, @lamannabakery