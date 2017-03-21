The most memorable dishes from Toronto’s 20 best new restaurants

Best New Restaurants 2017

Toronto Life critic Mark Pupo’s annual ranking of the city’s best new places to eat is out now. Here, Pupo picks the most memorable dish—from salads to sausages—he encountered at each of the restaurants in the top 20.

Brothers Food & Wine’s persimmon salad

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 1

With persimmon rounds, charred escarole and shavings of Ontario ewe’s milk cheese. 1240 Bay St., 416-804-6066, brotherstoronto.com

Doma’s duck course

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 2

A deft plating of duck two ways: slices of seared breast and confit-stuffed dumplings. 50C Clinton St., 416-551-1550, domatoronto.com

Piano Piano’s Bitters pizza

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 3

Perfectly blistered and topped with fior di latte, blackened kale and dandelion. 88 Harbord St., 416-929-7788, pianopianotherestaurant.com

La Banane’s roasted ananas

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 4

A dessert of supremely sweet roasted baby pineapple and a whipped tofu pudding. 227 Ossington Ave., 416-551-6263, labanane.ca

trout | cucumber | dill | horseradish A post shared by Canis Restaurant (@canisrestaurant) on Aug 26, 2016 at 9:36am PDT

Canis’s cured trout

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 5

A layered appetizer of cured trout, cucumber and radish. 746 Queen St. W., 416-203-3317, canisrestaurant.com

Pork ribs with sambal Cobek A post shared by Noorden Food Bar (@noordento) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

Noorden’s ribs

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 6

Pork ribs glazed with sambal cobek, a five-alarm chili sauce. 2110 Yonge St., 416-488-2110, noordento.com

Leña’s churros

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 7

Airy churros dipped in a tea cup of dark Mexican chocolate. 176 Yonge St., 416-507-3378, lenarestaurante.com

Superpoint’s reginette

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 8

House-made pasta loaded with slow-cooked beef cheek and a heavy blanket of shaved parmesan. T184 Ossington Ave., 416-519-6996, superpoint.ca

Andouille sausage on spesh today! A post shared by Adamson Barbecue (@adamsonbarbecue) on Nov 17, 2016 at 8:02am PST

Adamson Barbecue’s Andouille sausage

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 9

The plump, garlicky links are only one of the barbecue joint’s house-ground sausage varities. 176 Wicksteed Ave., 647-559-2080, adamsonbarbecue.com

Awai’s paella

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 10

A funky vegetable paella with oyster mushrooms, black truffle and huitlacoche. 2277 Bloor St. W., 647-643-3132, @awairestaurant

Maple Leaf Tavern’s sea bream

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 11

Whole sea bream grilled over a wood fire, served with beurre blanc; order with a side of truffle-buttered hassleback potatoes. 955 Gerrard St. E., 416-465-0955, mapleleaftavern.ca

Montgomery’s celeriac salad

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 12

A salad of quick-pickled celery, salt-roasted celeriac, Italian parsley and sunflower aïoli. 996 Queen St. W., 647-748-4416, montgomerysrestaurant.com

Custom halo halo for @recknowsbest $5 halo halo today 12-8pm for our Grand Opening 🎉 A post shared by LASA 🍴 (@lasabylamesa) on Aug 19, 2016 at 12:13pm PDT

Lasa’s halo-halo

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 13

A day-glo summer dessert of shaved ice, flan, coconut-flavoured jelly and a scoop of taro ice cream. 634 St. Clair Ave. W., 647-343-1110, lasabylamesa.com

That 1am green chorizo burg. #goodcall #opentill2am #parkdale #kingnjameson #nofrills A post shared by harry's (@harryscharbroiled) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:05pm PST

Harry’s Charbroil’s Green Burger

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 14

A chorizo patty with tomatillo relish, spicy pickled onion and cheese on a Wonder Bread bun. 160 Springhurst Ave., 416-532-2908, @harryscharbroiled

Our acciughe crostini // Sicilian white anchovies, house bread crostini, roasted pepper & burro alle erbe A post shared by ARDO Restaurant (@ardorestaurant) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

Ardo’s anchovy crostini

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 15

Plump, white anchovies, roasted red pepper and a scattering of fennel fronds on crostini. 243 King St. E., 647-347-8930, ardorestaurant.com

Baro’s arroz chaufa

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 16

A Korean-Peruvian mashup, served in a heated stone bibimbap bowl with duck confit, edamame, tobiko and chili peppers. 485 King St. W., 416-363-8388, barotoronto.com

El Rey’s shrimp tostada

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 17

A tostada of cuke, avocado and tiny, sweet Nordic shrimp marinated in a chili cocktail sauce. 2A Kensington Ave., no phone, elreybar.com

Jackpot Chicken’s ramen

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 18

The deliciously greasy Hi-Rolla Ramen with chili, jumbo shrimp, Chinese sausage and soy-pickled egg. 318 Spadina Ave., 416-792-8628, jackpotchickenrice.com

MeNami’s cold udon

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 19

Udon noodles in a cold kake broth of mirin, dashi and ginger. 5469 Yonge St., 416-229-6191, menami.ca

Musseles (1lb) #whitewine, #shallots 🙂 252 Dupont Street, open late A post shared by bar begonia (@barbegonia) on Jan 17, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

Bar Begonia’s mussels

Toronto’s Best New Restaurants: No. 20

A deep bowl of white wine-steamed P.E.I. mussels. 252 Dupont St., 647-352-3337, barbegonia.com