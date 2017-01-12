People are losing their minds over McDonald’s all-day breakfast coming to Canada
Two years after our neighbours to the south were afforded the luxury of having hash browns after 11 a.m., McDonald’s Canada is testing out all-day breakfast service at select locations in Ontario, Quebec and B.C. People are losing their McMuffin-loving minds, even if it’s only a trial run. The Canadian Press reports that most of the all-day breakfast locations in the GTA are in Ajax, Whitby, Mississauga and Brampton. Here are just some of this morning’s syrup-fuelled reactions.
It seems as though most people are pretty happy about an all-day morning menu:
#mcdonalds is bringing all day breakfast to Canada? Oh. My. God. pic.twitter.com/l6peAA0ONR
— Matt DeBeurs (@MattdeBuilder) January 12, 2017
ATTENTION! THIS IS NOT A DRILL! @McD_Canada IS TESTING ALL DAY BREAKFAST! I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL! #YAAAAAAS #AllDayBreakfast #Finally
— Alexander (@OntSecGuy) January 12, 2017
Anyone else hear angels singing?! Thank you @McD_Canada!!!! :D https://t.co/Mdl1nZOvMx
— PrimeBane (@PrimeBane) January 11, 2017
@McDonaldsCanada is now testing all day #breakfast in Canada. Which means I no longer have any reason to wake up before 1030am. #McDonalds
— Al Babcock (@AB3Comedy) January 12, 2017
What a country Canada is… Where one of the biggest stories of the last 24 hours is that all-day breakfast is coming to McDonalds. ❤️
— melissa bunting (@MelissaBuntcake) January 12, 2017
McDonalds is testing out All-Day breakfast in Canada. We are one step closer to a first world nation.
— Lyran (@Lyraniath) January 12, 2017
oh thank god mcdonald's all-day breakfast is here, for a second there it was starting to look a bit grim, general state of things-wise
— Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTee) January 12, 2017
ALL DAY BREAKFAST IS COMING TO MCDONALDS CANADA pic.twitter.com/q28trLOqxg
— cam (@CamAngelico) January 12, 2017
Bless up @McDonaldsCanada #alldaybreakfast – It's McLit 👌👌🔥🔥 @McDonalds
— Addam The Spartan (@spartanschool_) January 12, 2017
EHHH ALL DAY MCDONALDS BREAKFAST IS COMING TO CANADA 🇨🇦🍟🥞 YASSSS
— K (@__kalleighm) January 12, 2017
Some folks are maybe a bit too happy:
Finding out #McDonalds will try out all day Brekki, kinda gives me a small orgasm!! Haha #food #foodie #breakfast #Toronto
— MJ (@mj1toronto) January 12, 2017
While others are excited—but also slightly concerned for their well-being:
The day I purchase a new gym membership, McDonalds brings all-day breakfast to Canada
— Adrian Follert (@AdrianFollert) January 12, 2017
And some are just plain McFrustrated:
All these articles about @McD_Canada having all day breakfast at "select locations" and I can't find ONE that actually lists said locations.
— Biggie Campbell (@lorskie) January 12, 2017
I keep seeing all these blurbs about @McD_Canada is running all-day breakfast, but the most important info is missing: AT WHAT STORES?! 😵
— Kris C (@KrisChau) January 12, 2017
mcdonalds canada only testing all-day breakfast in QC, ON and BC…. rude
— cassidy (@_cassidytaylor) January 12, 2017
What's the point of @McD_Canada serving all day breakfast if they won't be making mcgriddles 😒
— Emily Bennett (@emilymbennett1) January 11, 2017
Others won’t be satisfied until there’s an all-day lunch menu:
All Day Breakfast at @McD_Canada, I'm OK with. I'm also OK with Big Macs at 7am. Make it happen Ronald!
— Nick Sawicki (@sawnicky) January 12, 2017
And a warning to those nearest the test-run restaurants:
"Select locations" where @McDonalds Canada is testing all-day breakfast have a responsibility to buy and not shag this up for the rest of us
— Stephanie Pelley (@StephaniePelley) January 12, 2017