People are losing their minds over McDonald’s all-day breakfast coming to Canada

Two years after our neighbours to the south were afforded the luxury of having hash browns after 11 a.m., McDonald’s Canada is testing out all-day breakfast service at select locations in Ontario, Quebec and B.C. People are losing their McMuffin-loving minds, even if it’s only a trial run. The Canadian Press reports that most of the all-day breakfast locations in the GTA are in Ajax, Whitby, Mississauga and Brampton. Here are just some of this morning’s syrup-fuelled reactions.

It seems as though most people are pretty happy about an all-day morning menu:

Some folks are maybe a bit too happy:

While others are excited—but also slightly concerned for their well-being:

This might be a problem. Love breakfast at McDonald's. #alldaybreakfast #mcdonaldscanada #mcdonalds #canada

A photo posted by Carolyn (@carolynblocka) on

And some are just plain McFrustrated:

Others won’t be satisfied until there’s an all-day lunch menu:

And a warning to those nearest the test-run restaurants:

