Here’s what went down at Toronto Life’s annual Best New Restaurants event last night

Over 1,000 guests packed the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts last night for a feast that only happens once a year.

To celebrate Toronto Life’s annual Where to Eat Now issue, an all-star lineup of chefs from 17 of Toronto’s top kitchens served some of their signature dishes. The menu read like a foodie fantasy: brisket from Adamson Barbecue, grilled octopus from Doma and truffle-packed cavatelli from Piano Piano, among many other standouts, all of which were paired with beers from Beau’s. Guests also enjoyed a selection of Ontario wines, signature cocktails featuring Crystal Head vodka and non-alcoholic beverages from Coca-Cola. Seacore Seafood served up a seafood raw bar, and Longo’s made sure every attendee was sated with a charcuterie bar, hand-piped cannoli for dessert and chocolate mousse cups as a parting gift. Fine Grinds Coffee kept everyone caffeinated and warm on the brisk first night of spring. A portion of the evening’s proceeds were donated to Community Food Centres Canada.

Here’s the full list of dishes from our participating restaurants:

• Adamson Barbecue: Brisket Canapé
Ardo Restaurant: Funghi Gnocchi
Bar Begonia: Steak Tartare on Gaufrette
Baro: Tiradito de Atún
Canis: Duck Liver Parfait
Doma: Honey-Glazed Grilled Octopus with Korean Slaw
Jackpot Chicken Rice: Dr. Pepper Glazed Tamshire Pork Belly Char Siu
Lasa By Lamesa: Pork Adobo
Leña: Gaucho Empanadas
Los Colibris: Tortita de Cochinita Pork
Maple Leaf Tavern: Reuben Sausage with Russian Dressing
MeNami: Potato Cream Curry Udon
Miku: Aburi Salmon Oshi Sushi and Aburi Maguro Sashimi
Noorden: Patatje Oorlog “War Fries”
Piano Piano: Mushroom Cavatelli
Superpoint: Classic Meatballs
Tich: Butternut Squash Masala with Peas and Rice

