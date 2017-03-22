Here’s what went down at Toronto Life’s annual Best New Restaurants event last night
Over 1,000 guests packed the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts last night for a feast that only happens once a year.
To celebrate Toronto Life’s annual Where to Eat Now issue, an all-star lineup of chefs from 17 of Toronto’s top kitchens served some of their signature dishes. The menu read like a foodie fantasy: brisket from Adamson Barbecue, grilled octopus from Doma and truffle-packed cavatelli from Piano Piano, among many other standouts, all of which were paired with beers from Beau’s. Guests also enjoyed a selection of Ontario wines, signature cocktails featuring Crystal Head vodka and non-alcoholic beverages from Coca-Cola. Seacore Seafood served up a seafood raw bar, and Longo’s made sure every attendee was sated with a charcuterie bar, hand-piped cannoli for dessert and chocolate mousse cups as a parting gift. Fine Grinds Coffee kept everyone caffeinated and warm on the brisk first night of spring. A portion of the evening’s proceeds were donated to Community Food Centres Canada.
Here’s the full list of dishes from our participating restaurants:
• Adamson Barbecue: Brisket Canapé
• Ardo Restaurant: Funghi Gnocchi
• Bar Begonia: Steak Tartare on Gaufrette
• Baro: Tiradito de Atún
• Canis: Duck Liver Parfait
• Doma: Honey-Glazed Grilled Octopus with Korean Slaw
• Jackpot Chicken Rice: Dr. Pepper Glazed Tamshire Pork Belly Char Siu
• Lasa By Lamesa: Pork Adobo
• Leña: Gaucho Empanadas
• Los Colibris: Tortita de Cochinita Pork
• Maple Leaf Tavern: Reuben Sausage with Russian Dressing
• MeNami: Potato Cream Curry Udon
• Miku: Aburi Salmon Oshi Sushi and Aburi Maguro Sashimi
• Noorden: Patatje Oorlog “War Fries”
• Piano Piano: Mushroom Cavatelli
• Superpoint: Classic Meatballs
• Tich: Butternut Squash Masala with Peas and Rice
See some of the night’s best moments with #TLBestRestaurants on Instagram, and check out photos from the event in the gallery below.