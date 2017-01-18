Scotch Egg Club set to pop up in Toronto in time for Robbie Burns’ Day

Scotch lovers invited to witness Canadian chefs compete for best Scotch Egg over whisky cocktails

Forget haggis, bag pipes and the kilt clad set. A hip new way to ring in Robbie Burns’ day is coming to Toronto. In celebration of the famed Scotsman’s birthday, Dewar’s Whisky is inviting scotch lovers to experience the Scotch Egg Club: a pop-up speakeasy highlighting a unique (and delicious) marriage – scotch eggs and Dewar’s Whisky.

First launched in Brooklyn last fall, Tommy’s Egg Kitchen will make its Canadian debut and open to the public January 25th for one night only to host a scotch egg competition hosted by acclaimed Scottish chef James Forrest. The culinary competition will feature six renowned chefs from across Canada who will compete for the title of best scotch egg. Guests will have the chance to eat and judge, tasting each of the finalists’ scotch eggs to determine the ultimate winner. Each scotch egg will be paired with a Dewar’s cocktail for the ultimate combination of Scottish fare. A limited number of tickets are available to the public at: eventbrite.ca

The Scotch Egg Club, which will take place in cities across North America is designed to celebrate two of Tommy Dewar’s great passions: whisky and chickens. In addition to producing the finest whisky, Tommy Dewar and his sons raised a collection of pedigree chickens which laid some of the best eggs. This was the origin of the relationship between scotch eggs and whisky.

Guests can expect a fun and lively evening featuring scotch eggs, inspired cocktails, live music and yes, chicken games. Sláinte!

The Details

What: Dewar’s Scotch Egg Club

Where: Tommy’s Egg Kitchen, 667 King Street West, 2nd Floor

When: Wednesday, January 25th 2017 from 7 P.M. – 10 P.M.

Cost: Admission is $25 (must be 19+). *Price inclusive of event entry, whisky cocktails, scotch eggs, live band and chef competition. Available at eventbrite.ca





Scotch Egg Club Inspired Cocktails:

Looking to serve inspired cocktails at home this Robbie Burns Day? Here are a couple recipes that pay tribute to the famed poet and cultural icon in true Scottish style.

THE DARB

2 oz. Aberfeldy 12

1 oz. Martini Rossi (Sweet Vermouth)

3 Dashes Bittercube Corazon bitters

Garnish with lemon twist

Stir and strain

Glass and ice – rocks / large cube



PENICILLIN

1.5 oz. Dewar’s 12 Blended Scotch Whisky

.75 oz. Lemon juice

.75 oz. Honey/Ginger syrup

Aromatize with Smoky Isla Whisky

Garnish with candied ginger

Shake and strain

Glass/ice – rocks/cold draft



OL’ TRUSY NAIL

1.5 oz. Craigellachie

.5 oz. B&B

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Garnish with orange twist

Stir and strain

Glass/ice – rocks/large cube



WILHELM SCREAM

1.5 oz. Dewar’s 12

3 oz. Green Tea

3 oz. Soda Water

Garnish – lemon twist

Method: Build

Glass/ice – Hi ball/cold draft





Hashtag: #scotcheggclub

Instagram: @dewars

Facebook: facebook.com/dewars