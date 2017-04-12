Canada’s first Cheesecake Factory is opening in Toronto

Break out your loose-fitting pants, folks: Toronto is getting a Cheesecake Factory. This fall, the beloved American chain will open its first Canadian location in Yorkdale Mall, bringing with it 10,400 glorious square feet full of signature cheesecakes, “glamburgers,” ginormous bowls of pasta and the rest of the restaurant’s 250-plus menu items. This means Drake—an unabashed Cheesecake Factory fan—will no longer have to travel south of the border to waste a perfectly good slice of cake and a glass of house red.