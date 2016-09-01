Where to buy farmers’ market fruits, veggies and butter tarts on your way to the cottage
This Labour Day weekend, you could stock up on cellophane-wrapped corn and California berries from your neighbourhood big box—or you can grab some local goods at one of these great farmers’ markets. No matter which way you’re heading, we have a pitstop for you.
For the Muskoka-bound
Murphy’s Farm Market and Bakery
5141 Simcoe Rd. 10, RR2, Alliston, 705-435-2141, murphysfarmmarket.com
When to go: Seven days a week.
What to buy: Potatoes, carrots, beets, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sweet corn, peaches, nectarines. Also: butter tarts.
Canal Road Farmers’ Market
1153 Canal Rd., Bradford, 905-775-0046, canalroadfarmersmarket.com
When to go: Monday to Saturday. Closed Sunday.
What to buy: Strawberries, rhubarb, peas, beans (green and yellow), new potatoes, pickling cucumbers.
OK Fridays at Burl’s Creek
180 Line 8 South, Oro-Medonte, burlscreek.com
When to go: Fridays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
What to buy: Local produce (cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, onions), ready-to-eat meals (pierogies), freshly baked bread, beef jerky, eggs, VQA wine, beer and cider.
Round the Bend Farm
16225 Jane St., Kettleby, 905-727-0023, roundthebendfarm.com
When to go: Monday to Saturday. Closed Sunday. (Also closed Labour Day Monday.)
What to buy: Peaches, squash, broccoli, cauliflower, turkey products, eggs, honey, jam, freshly baked pies, ice cream.
For the P.E.C.-bound
Watson Farms
2287 Regional Rd. Highway 2, Bowmanville, 905-623-9109, watsonfarms.ca
When to go: Seven days a week until Dec. 23.
What to buy: Corn, strawberries, apples, peas, beans, honey and baked goods.
Johnston’s Farm Market
10704 County Rd. 28, Bailieboro, 705-939-1737, johnstonsfarmmarket.ca
When to go: Seven days a week until November.
What to buy: Tomatoes, potatoes, onions, sweet corn, squash, free-range eggs.
Burnham Family Farm Market
7760 County 2 R., Cobourg, 905-373-4578, burnhamfamilyfarmmarket.ca
When to go: Seven days a week until Dec. 23
What to buy: Corn, zucchini, green onions, eggplant, leaf lettuce, yellow peppers, apples, herbs, caramel corn, ice cream, chutney, pickled beans, salad dressing, salsa.
For the Niagara-bound
Peach Country Farm Market
4490 Victoria Ave., Vineland Station, 905-562-5602, peachcountryfarmmarket.com
When to go: Seven days a week until mid-October.
What to buy: Peaches, plums, apples, freshly baked pie.
Hildreth Farm Market
5529 Greenlane, Beamsville, 905-563-4423, hildrethfarms.ca
When to go: Seven days a week.
What to buy: Corn, new potatoes, field tomatoes, peaches.
Gallagher’s Farm Market
346 Highway 20 West, RR3, Fenwick, 905-892-0698, gallaghersfarmmarket.com
When to go: Seven days a week until Dec. 31.
What to buy: Sweet corn, strawberries, peas, broccoli, cauliflower, radishes, lettuce, English cucumbers, apples, potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, green onions, mushrooms.