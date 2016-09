Where to buy farmers’ market fruits, veggies and butter tarts on your way to the cottage

This Labour Day weekend, you could stock up on cellophane-wrapped corn and California berries from your neighbourhood big boxβ€”or you can grab some local goods at one of these great farmers’ markets. No matter which way you’re heading, we have a pitstop for you.

For the Muskoka-bound

Murphy’s Farm Market and Bakery

5141 Simcoe Rd. 10, RR2, Alliston, 705-435-2141, murphysfarmmarket.com

Fresh, seasonal produce is filling up the market daily. Pop over to our NEW website for the latest updates on what's in season. Link in profile. A photo posted by Murphy's Farm Market & Bakery (@murphysfarm) on Jul 27, 2016 at 6:15am PDT



When to go: Seven days a week.

What to buy: Potatoes, carrots, beets, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sweet corn, peaches, nectarines. Also: butter tarts.



Canal Road Farmers’ Market

1153 Canal Rd., Bradford, 905-775-0046, canalroadfarmersmarket.com

Stocking up before lake arrival. A photo posted by Jennifer Penick (@jenniferindc) on Aug 8, 2015 at 10:35am PDT



When to go: Monday to Saturday. Closed Sunday.

What to buy: Strawberries, rhubarb, peas, beans (green and yellow), new potatoes, pickling cucumbers.



OK Fridays at Burl’s Creek

180 Line 8 South, Oro-Medonte, burlscreek.com

Want the best bread, pierogies or pretzels from @bakery_victoria ? You gotta get here early! #soldout A photo posted by OK Friday (@ok_friday) on Aug 26, 2016 at 4:29pm PDT



When to go: Fridays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What to buy: Local produce (cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, onions), ready-to-eat meals (pierogies), freshly baked bread, beef jerky, eggs, VQA wine, beer and cider.



Round the Bend Farm

16225 Jane St., Kettleby, 905-727-0023, roundthebendfarm.com

Feels like my birthday every Thursday when I get my weekly delivery of @roundthebendfarm CSA share. A photo posted by @paulc39 on Aug 25, 2016 at 10:18am PDT



When to go: Monday to Saturday. Closed Sunday. (Also closed Labour Day Monday.)

What to buy: Peaches, squash, broccoli, cauliflower, turkey products, eggs, honey, jam, freshly baked pies, ice cream.





For the P.E.C.-bound

Watson Farms

2287 Regional Rd. Highway 2, Bowmanville, 905-623-9109, watsonfarms.ca

Yuck apples will be opening this Saturday with Gingergold! Tractor rides will be running all weekend including holiday Monday! Get an apple ready for the lunch bag!🍏 A photo posted by Watson Farms (@watsonfarms) on Sep 1, 2016 at 9:57am PDT



When to go: Seven days a week until Dec. 23.

What to buy: Corn, strawberries, apples, peas, beans, honey and baked goods.



Johnston’s Farm Market

10704 County Rd. 28, Bailieboro, 705-939-1737, johnstonsfarmmarket.ca

Workin' on the farm today #veggies #bailieboro #johnstonsfarmersmarket #familyfarm A photo posted by Jaylyn Bond (@jaylynbond) on Jul 18, 2013 at 7:53am PDT



When to go: Seven days a week until November.

What to buy: Tomatoes, potatoes, onions, sweet corn, squash, free-range eggs.



Burnham Family Farm Market

7760 County 2 R., Cobourg, 905-373-4578, burnhamfamilyfarmmarket.ca

Sweet corn piled nice and high! πŸ˜„#localfood #eatlocal #burnhamfamilyfarmmarket A photo posted by Burnham Family Farm Market (@burnhamfamilyfarm) on Aug 19, 2016 at 9:46am PDT



When to go: Seven days a week until Dec. 23

What to buy: Corn, zucchini, green onions, eggplant, leaf lettuce, yellow peppers, apples, herbs, caramel corn, ice cream, chutney, pickled beans, salad dressing, salsa.





For the Niagara-bound

Peach Country Farm Market

4490 Victoria Ave., Vineland Station, 905-562-5602, peachcountryfarmmarket.com

Roadside local #Ontario #peaches #juicy #sweet #peachcountryfarmmarket A photo posted by Janie W. (@janie__w) on Jul 31, 2013 at 9:49am PDT



When to go: Seven days a week until mid-October.

What to buy: Peaches, plums, apples, freshly baked pie.



Hildreth Farm Market



5529 Greenlane, Beamsville, 905-563-4423, hildrethfarms.ca

When to go: Seven days a week.

What to buy: Corn, new potatoes, field tomatoes, peaches.



Gallagher’s Farm Market

346 Highway 20 West, RR3, Fenwick, 905-892-0698, gallaghersfarmmarket.com



When to go: Seven days a week until Dec. 31.

What to buy: Sweet corn, strawberries, peas, broccoli, cauliflower, radishes, lettuce, English cucumbers, apples, potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, green onions, mushrooms.