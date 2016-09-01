Where to buy farmers’ market fruits, veggies and butter tarts on your way to the cottage

This Labour Day weekend, you could stock up on cellophane-wrapped corn and California berries from your neighbourhood big box—or you can grab some local goods at one of these great farmers’ markets. No matter which way you’re heading, we have a pitstop for you.

For the Muskoka-bound

Murphy’s Farm Market and Bakery

5141 Simcoe Rd. 10, RR2, Alliston, 705-435-2141, murphysfarmmarket.com

Fresh, seasonal produce is filling up the market daily. Pop over to our NEW website for the latest updates on what's in season. Link in profile. A photo posted by Murphy's Farm Market & Bakery (@murphysfarm) on Jul 27, 2016 at 6:15am PDT



When to go: Seven days a week.

What to buy: Potatoes, carrots, beets, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sweet corn, peaches, nectarines. Also: butter tarts.



Canal Road Farmers’ Market

1153 Canal Rd., Bradford, 905-775-0046, canalroadfarmersmarket.com

Stocking up before lake arrival. A photo posted by Jennifer Penick (@jenniferindc) on Aug 8, 2015 at 10:35am PDT



When to go: Monday to Saturday. Closed Sunday.

What to buy: Strawberries, rhubarb, peas, beans (green and yellow), new potatoes, pickling cucumbers.



OK Fridays at Burl’s Creek

180 Line 8 South, Oro-Medonte, burlscreek.com

Want the best bread, pierogies or pretzels from @bakery_victoria ? You gotta get here early! #soldout A photo posted by OK Friday (@ok_friday) on Aug 26, 2016 at 4:29pm PDT



When to go: Fridays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What to buy: Local produce (cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, onions), ready-to-eat meals (pierogies), freshly baked bread, beef jerky, eggs, VQA wine, beer and cider.



Round the Bend Farm

16225 Jane St., Kettleby, 905-727-0023, roundthebendfarm.com

Feels like my birthday every Thursday when I get my weekly delivery of @roundthebendfarm CSA share. A photo posted by @paulc39 on Aug 25, 2016 at 10:18am PDT



When to go: Monday to Saturday. Closed Sunday. (Also closed Labour Day Monday.)

What to buy: Peaches, squash, broccoli, cauliflower, turkey products, eggs, honey, jam, freshly baked pies, ice cream.





For the P.E.C.-bound

Watson Farms

2287 Regional Rd. Highway 2, Bowmanville, 905-623-9109, watsonfarms.ca

Yuck apples will be opening this Saturday with Gingergold! Tractor rides will be running all weekend including holiday Monday! Get an apple ready for the lunch bag!🍏 A photo posted by Watson Farms (@watsonfarms) on Sep 1, 2016 at 9:57am PDT



When to go: Seven days a week until Dec. 23.

What to buy: Corn, strawberries, apples, peas, beans, honey and baked goods.



Johnston’s Farm Market

10704 County Rd. 28, Bailieboro, 705-939-1737, johnstonsfarmmarket.ca

Workin' on the farm today #veggies #bailieboro #johnstonsfarmersmarket #familyfarm A photo posted by Jaylyn Bond (@jaylynbond) on Jul 18, 2013 at 7:53am PDT



When to go: Seven days a week until November.

What to buy: Tomatoes, potatoes, onions, sweet corn, squash, free-range eggs.



Burnham Family Farm Market

7760 County 2 R., Cobourg, 905-373-4578, burnhamfamilyfarmmarket.ca

Sweet corn piled nice and high! 😄#localfood #eatlocal #burnhamfamilyfarmmarket A photo posted by Burnham Family Farm Market (@burnhamfamilyfarm) on Aug 19, 2016 at 9:46am PDT



When to go: Seven days a week until Dec. 23

What to buy: Corn, zucchini, green onions, eggplant, leaf lettuce, yellow peppers, apples, herbs, caramel corn, ice cream, chutney, pickled beans, salad dressing, salsa.





For the Niagara-bound

Peach Country Farm Market

4490 Victoria Ave., Vineland Station, 905-562-5602, peachcountryfarmmarket.com

Roadside local #Ontario #peaches #juicy #sweet #peachcountryfarmmarket A photo posted by Janie W. (@janie__w) on Jul 31, 2013 at 9:49am PDT



When to go: Seven days a week until mid-October.

What to buy: Peaches, plums, apples, freshly baked pie.



Hildreth Farm Market



5529 Greenlane, Beamsville, 905-563-4423, hildrethfarms.ca

When to go: Seven days a week.

What to buy: Corn, new potatoes, field tomatoes, peaches.



Gallagher’s Farm Market

346 Highway 20 West, RR3, Fenwick, 905-892-0698, gallaghersfarmmarket.com



When to go: Seven days a week until Dec. 31.

What to buy: Sweet corn, strawberries, peas, broccoli, cauliflower, radishes, lettuce, English cucumbers, apples, potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, green onions, mushrooms.