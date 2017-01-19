Cocktail: The Toronto

It's Friday, and you know what that means: That’s right, it’s time to get your drink on. Check out this cocktail—called The Toronto, it’s a local classic

A lot of people probably don’t even know that Toronto has its own eponymous cocktail—one that’s almost 100 years old. The reason for its obscurity? It fell out of fashion after Prohibition and is only just now becoming popular again, as bartenders look to old recipe books for inspiration. One of the Toronto cocktail’s biggest boosters is Jacob Wharton-Shukster, who’s had it on the menu at his Parkdale bar, Chantecler, since the day he opened in 2012.

Recipe:

2 oz Canadian whisky

½ oz simple syrup

½ oz Fernet-Branca

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Orange twist (for garnish)

Method:

In an ice-filled mixing glass, stir together all ingredients (except the orange twist) for 45 seconds until nicely chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with an orange twist.

