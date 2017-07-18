Twelve of Toronto’s best new patios for outdoor dining and drinking
Despite the Great Patio Scare that threatened bar owners and restaurateurs earlier this year, there are still a number of great new outdoor spots to sit this summer. Here, a dozen patios on which to have a pint, some bubbly or a boozy slushie in the sun (or shade).
The Greater Good
229 Geary Ave., 647-348-2339, @thegreatergoodbar
Good for: Craft beer, cider and North of Brooklyn pizza. Need a break from the sun? Head inside and upstairs for some complimentary arcade games. (Warning: If you start playing Tapper you might never make it back out to the patio.)
Rorschach Brewing Co.
1001 Eastern Ave., 416-901-3233, rorschachbrewing.com
Good for: House-brewed beer—saisons and IPAs in particular—and free parking for whoever pulled the short straw to be DD (there’s a big lot right next door).
Madame Boeuf and Flea
252 Dupont St. (behind Bar Begonia), 647-352-3337, madameboeuf.com
Good for: Boozy slushies, including “frozé” (frozen rosé), burgers, cheesy fries and a game or two of bocce ball or beanbag toss.
Café Cancan
89 Harbord St., 647-341-3100, cafecancan.com
Good for: French bites (oysters, escargots, foie gras), champagne and romance. Bonus: Every day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Café Cancan offers a menu of $5 snacks and drinks.
Barrio Cerveceria
884 Queen St. E., 647-352-0884, barrioonqueen.com
Good for: Fourteen kinds of margaritas (okay, maybe not all during one visit) and a bonfire.
Birreria Volo
612 College St., birreriavolo.com
Good for: Hard-to-find farmhouse ales and fried chicken from neighbouring P.G Clucks.
Cherry Street Bar-B-Que
275 Cherry St., 416-461-5111, cherrystbbq.com
Good for: Bourbon cocktails, live music, city skyline views and meat sweats.
Chula Taberna Mexicana
1058 Gerrard St. E., chula.ca
Good for: Tacos and tequila on the rooftop tiki bar.
King Taps
First Canadian Place, 100 King St. W., 647-361-2025, kingtaps.com
Good for: Seventy-two taps worth of beer, cider and wine, wood-fired pizza and suits.
Tennessee Tavern
1554 Queen St. W., 416-535-7777, @tennesseetavern
Good for: Giant pretzels, pierogis, shots of rakia and (literal) sausage parties.
Copetin
107 King St. E., 416-603-8009, copetin.ca
Good for: Inventive cocktails and the patio’s very own kitchen with a menu distinct from what the people inside are offered.
The Rooftop at the Broadview Hotel
106 Broadview Ave., 416-362-8439, @broadviewhotel
Good for: Sweeping views of the Six and pouring one out for Jilly’s. Soft opens July 27.