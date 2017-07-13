The Toronto Life Garden Party, a special one-night event, drew a sellout crowd for the third year in a row

Toronto Botanical Garden hosted the swanky midsummer soiree

On July 12, Toronto Life partnered with the Toronto Botanical Garden to celebrate summer with the sold-out, third-annual Garden Party, presented by Belvedere Vodka. Belvedere’s signature vodka cocktails were a huge hit, with guests enjoying the Herbal Spritz in particular. Oysters XO shucked bivalves during the Belvedere Vodka VIP Reception, and Eatertainment catered the evening, with delicious hors d’oeuvres and mouthwatering food, including beef tenderloin, fish tacos and chicken cacciatore. DKNY’s Nectar Love kiosk was popular throughout the evening, with a special preview of the stunning new fragrance.

Guests sipped on wine from Cono Sur, juice from Revitasize and Cawston Press, cold coffee from Station Cold Brew and water from ESKA, while relaxing on Hauser furniture. The evening was sweetened by a Toronto Botanical Garden honey tasting station, special ice pops from Happy Pops Inc. and custom desserts by The Tempered Room. Local singers Jesse Gold, LIZ LOKRE and Francois Klarke left guests in awe. The event wrapped up with beverages from the Brewing Bean coffee truck, and private guided tours by TBG tour guides of several of the Botanical Gardens’ 17 themed gardens. Custom Garden Party gift bags created a perfect ending to the evening.

Explore the night’s best moments with #TLGardenParty and check out photos from the event below.

THANK YOU TO OUR PARTNERS