Inside Toronto Life’s timely discussion on the future of Toronto real estate

On April 20, Toronto Life hosted 300 guests at the Rotman School of Management for a compelling conversation on the future of Toronto real estate. The timely discussion took place the same day Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne announced a series of sweeping measures that aim to address affordability in the booming housing industry. Toronto Life’s panel consisted of leading figures: Sam Mizrahi, president of Mizrahi Developments, the city’s foremost developer of luxury condominiums; Brian Torry, general manager at Bosley Real Estate Ltd.; Dawn Desjardins, deputy chief economist at RBC, with a specialty in macroeconomic and interest rate forecasts in the U.S. and Canada; and Alex Josephson, co-founder of the design and architecture practice PARTISANS. Maryam Sanati, editor of Toronto Life‘s Real Estate 2017 issue, was the moderator.

The evening, sponsored by Bosley Real Estate and Mizrahi Developments, concluded with a cocktail reception with gourmet catering by Peter and Pauls.

Check out photos from the event here:



