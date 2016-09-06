A hit-filled set from Dolly Parton

How many entertainers can claim a huge following among boomers, millennials, rural Christians, urban hipsters and the LGBT community? The 70-year-old landlady of Dollywood has something to please everyone in her Pure and Simple tour, with an emphasis on irresistible hits like “Jolene,” “Islands in the Stream” and “9 to 5.” Rest assured, she’ll invite you to sing along. Friday, September 9. $29.25–$179. Molson Amphitheatre, 909 Lake Shore Blvd. W., ticketmaster.ca.

A dark, daring new play inside an old storefront

In Kill Your Parents in Viking, Alberta, three grown siblings reunite for the first time in 14 years to read their grandmother’s will. Over sundaes and souvlaki, surprises are sprung and truths are inevitably revealed. Bryce Hodgson (known for his performances in iZombie and Diary of a Wimpy Kid) co-wrote and directs this world premiere, the season opener for the Storefront Theatre. Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 25. $25. Storefront Theatre, 955 Bloor St. W., thestorefronttheatre.com.

A trip back to the ’72 Summit Series

It was a competition between the best hockey nations on earth: in 1972, players from Canada and the U.S.S.R. faced off for an eight-game summit series…and Canada won. Forty-four years later, eight members from Team Canada will reunite for an onstage conversation, sharing memories of a moment that remains one of the proudest in Canadian sporting history. Saturday, September 10. $82–$341.25. Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, 1 Front St. E., 72summitseriestour.ca.

Puff Daddy’s reunion tour

Founded in 1993, Bad Boy Records is finally getting around to celebrating its 20th anniversary with a star-studded tour. Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs brings together some of his label’s key artists—including Lil’ Kim, Faith Evans, Mase and Mario Winans—for a hit-filled reunion. This stadium mega-tour will feature the one-time labelmates riding a wave of ’90s hip-hop nostalgia while also reminding fans what made them vital, incendiary performers. Tuesday, September 6. $39.50–$220. Air Canada Centre, 40 Bay St., ticketmaster.ca.

A long-awaited set from Rodriguez

The Detroit bar musician, who recorded two striking albums in the early ’70s and then left the studio—seemingly for good—once seemed to exist only as a rumour. The Academy Award–winning documentary Searching for Sugar Man returned him to stardom, and Rodriguez’s concert appearances remain refreshingly raw: he indulges in lengthy jams and intersperses his classic songs with surprising covers of American standards (from Cole Porter to Bob Dylan). Sunday, September 11. $70–$100. Massey Hall, 178 Victoria St., ticketmaster.ca.

A glimpse of the world’s best contemporary photography

This Wednesday, the AGO reveals an exhibition of work from the four artists shortlisted for the Aimia AGO Photography Prize: Vancouver’s Elizabeth Zvonar, Dusseldorf’s Ursula Schulz-Dornburg, Bucharest’s Jimmy Robert and New York’s Talia Chetrit. All four take stunning photos of the human body in disparate styles. At this opening, they’ll discuss their work in a panel discussion before the public votes to crown the winner of the $50,000 prize later this fall. Wednesday, September 7. Free. AGO, 317 Dundas St. W., aimiaagophotographyprize.com.

Andrea Pinheiro’s mixed-media, multi-layered art

The figurative and the literal come together in the Canadian artist’s striking compositions. She overlays a photograph of potted plants with a swirl of green brush strokes, then photographs it again; she disrupts an image of scrap metal with a torrent of beige and white paint (above). The photographs combine opposing philosophies of artistic creation—abstraction and representation, chance and precision. Friday, September 9 to Saturday, October 15. Cooper Cole Gallery, 1134 Dupont St., coopercolegallery.com.

Jenny Lewis’s solo debut, front to back

In 2006, Jenny Lewis, the lead singer of the indie rock band Rilo Kiley, released her solo debut, Rabbit Fur Coat, tackling themes of faith and loneliness in a fusion of rock, gospel and alt-country. For its 10th anniversary, she reunites with the Watson Twins (who were featured on the album) to recreate the track list. Featuring special guests the Weather Station. Saturday, September 10. $39.50–$59.50. Massey Hall, 178 Victoria St., masseyhall.com.

Guitar Wolf’s unwieldy jet rock

The legendarily unclassifiable Japanese power trio doesn’t make it to these shores often, and what better setting for their glam/rock/noise/garage/punk/rockabilly wackiness than a bar full of drunken revellers at the Horseshoe? Seiji (Guitar Wolf), Toru (Drum Wolf) and U. G. (Bass Wolf) claim to have recorded the loudest record in history, so at the very least you know they’ll will bring the showmanship. Tuesday, September 6. $18.50. Horseshoe Tavern, 370 Queen St. W., horseshoetavern.com.

September’s other film fest

Can’t make it to Roy Thomson for a TIFF gala? All you need is a subway token for the Toronto Urban Film Festival. Now in its 10th year, this on-the-go cultural event brings one-minute silent films from around the world to the 346 digital screens on TTC subway platforms. Short films will play non-stop on September 10, and every five minutes during the workday and late into the evening for the following week. Saturday, September 10 to Sunday, September 18. All TTC stations, torontourbanfilmfestival.com.