An all-star SCTV reunion, a Deadmau5 rager and five other things to see, do, hear and read this week

1Canadian comics were on a roll in the 1970s and ’80s, scene-stealing on SCTV and Saturday Night Live. This month, the Second City is hosting a one-night trip back to that golden age of Canadian comedy. Dave Thomas and Rick Moranis will resurrect Bob and Doug McKenzie from the hoser sketch Great White North; Martin Short will interview a secret celebrity guest as the zany Jiminy Glick; and Dan Aykroyd, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, members of the Kids in the Hall and former Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer will all perform. The night is a fundraiser for Spinal Cord Injury Ontario and Dave Thomas’ nephew, Jake, who severed his spinal cord in a snowmobiling accident. Tuesday, July 18. From $500. The Second City.

A time capsule from boho New York

2Set in the New York art world in 1987, Lanford Wilson’s acclaimed play Burn This follows two misfits who connect after the death of a mutual friend. Shoot the Messenger’s Elyse Levesque and Degrassi’s Ben Lewis star in the intensely emotional drama, a snapshot of the long-gone bohemian Lower East Side. Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 30. $25–$40. Robbie’s Loft.

A Deadmau5-curated rave

3Toronto’s favourite (and only) mouse-eared musician celebrates the 10th anniversary of his record label, mau5trap, with a stacked show featuring some of its most popular DJs: REZZ, ATTLAS, BlackGummy, Monstergetdown and Matt Lange. The producer formerly known as Joel Thomas Zimmerman will close the night by hitting the DJ booth himself. Friday, July 21. $45–$75. Rebel.

A (legal) boozy wine picnic

4At last, a chance to drink in the park without risking a ticket. At the inaugural Rosé Picnic, Fort York will become a wine lover’s paradise, with food by chef Mark McEwan, live music, and plenty of fine beverage. Take note: you must be wearing white or pink to enter. Saturday, July 22. From $65. Fort York Garrison Common.

An analog lover’s kind of concert

5Before Spotify and Soundcloud, music nerds smuggled tape decks into venues to record their favourite band’s music on cassette. Relive the analog magic at the Summer Bootlegger, where four bands’ sets will be recorded live to tape, taken directly to The Dupe Shop and turned into cassettes that will be distributed to the audience at the end of the night. Yuka, The Shuvs, Too Young To Go Steady and Liam Betson are all on the night’s soulful lineup. Saturday, July 22. $12. Lee’s Palace.

A weekend of Toronto’s best burlesque

6The Toronto Burlesque Festival is back for its 10th year, offering four days of tassels and teasing from showgirl extraordinaire Roxi Dlite, 2016 Mr. Exotic World winner Harden Reddy and many more. In between shows, aspiring performers can take part in daytime Burlesque University workshops. Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23. $20–$70. Revival Bar and Mod Club.

An all-Bach bash

7Internationally acclaimed Canadian violinist James Ehnes offers a smartly designed program of Bach solo partitas and modern works inspired by, or in homage to, JSB. Of note: Bach’s D Minor, with its mercilessly challenging last movement, Chaconne. Monday, July 17. $35–$79. Koerner Hall.