A PJ Harvey show, a massive Easter egg hunt on the Island and six other things to see, do, hear and read this week

A PJ Harvey show, a massive Easter egg hunt on the Island and six other things to see, do, hear and read this week

PJ Harvey’s shape-shifting wall of sound

Over the past 25 years, English songwriter PJ Harvey has pumped out entire LPs of ’90s grunge, sombre piano ballads and obscure electronica—her chameleonic style has incorporated every sound on the spectrum between Patti Smith’s protest rock and Björk’s eccentric experiments. Her latest incarnation: political provocateur. The apocalyptic 2016 album, The Hope Six Demolition Project, features bleated refrains like “They’re gonna put a Walmart here.” Such theatrics extend to the stage, where Harvey clads herself in elaborate feather getups and cycles between saxophone, guitar and vocals. Thursday, April 13. $49.50–$79.50. Massey Hall.

A live reading of Mean Girls

This week, Feminist Live Reads will attempt to make fetch happen. To wit, the series has invited local personalities—including CBC Radio host Raina Douris and author and musician Vivek Shraya—to read Tina Fey’s infinitely quotable script. Proceeds will support the Trans Lifeline suicide prevention hotline. Thursday, April 13. $15. Revue Cinema.

New York for a night

This Thursday, Torontonians can visit the Big Apple without leaving the 6. NY6 is a night of New York sights, sounds and tastes where guests listen to live music, learn about the city’s five boroughs and iconic landmarks, and sample some of the its food trends. (Yes, there will be cronuts.) Thursday, April 13. From $20. The Burroughes.

A racial comedy romp

Black, white, Middle Eastern, Asian: no culture is excluded (or sacred) at the Most Races Show on Earth. Now in its 12th year, the touring stand-up show puts race in the forefront, both in the diversity of its line-up—including comics Daniel Tirado, Eman El-Husseini, Sheng Wang, Rob Haze and host Drew Thomas—and in the jokes they tell. It will be a hilarious and uncharacteristically in-your-face night for timid Toronto. Thursday, April 13. $20–$25. Adelaide Hall.

An Easter egg hunt on the Island

Rumour has it the Easter Bunny will dump his annual load of eggs on the Island—and it’s every kid for themselves in the hunt to find them. During Eggstravaganza weekend (a.k.a. the largest Easter egg hunt in the city), tots can search for hidden eggs through Centreville and Far Enough Farm and redeem their finds for prizes. Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16. $15. Centre Island.

Dinner and a water fight

It’s that time of year again: Thai New Year, or the one day you can get away with shooting a Super Soaker in a Toronto restaurant. Khao San Road is celebrating Songkran with tasty snacks, special drinks and a free-for-all water fight. Guns will be provided, but it’s BYOT (towel—and change of clothes while you’re at it). Sunday, April 16. $10. Khao San Road.

Back-to-back stadium rock sets from Bon Jovi

It’s your life, it’s now or never, and he ain’t going to live forever. The king of arena rock brings his latest material—and more than 30 decades of high-octane hits—to Toronto on his This House Is Not For Sale tour, and folks, you might as well just live while you’re alive. Monday, April 10 and Tuesday, April 11. $29.50–$575. Air Canada Centre.

An improv comedy extravaganza

For 40 years, Canadian Improv Games has taught legions of adults and high school students the ultimate improv commandment of “Yes, and…” This week, they celebrate their birthday with a massive comedy festival and fundraiser. On the bill: Second City’s Jennifer Goodhue, Mr. D’s Mark Little and, in true throwback style, a Much Video Dance Party. Saturday, April 15. $25–$100. The Great Hall.