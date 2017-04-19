Toronto Taste, Sunday June 4th at Corus Quay

Every year, the best of Toronto’s food world come together for one spectacular eventing at Toronto’s original premier culinary event. Savor every second as over 60 of Toronto’s top chefs go head-to-head, while enjoying an eclectic array of beverages and breathtaking lakeside views. Best of all, proceeds support Second Harvest’s food rescue program. Get your ticket now.

Sunday, June 4th at 6pm

Torontotaste.ca or 416-408-2594 for tickets